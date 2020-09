Tate brought in five of seven targets for 36 yards in the Giants' 36-9 loss to the 49ers on Sunday.

Tate led the Giants in receptions, but that didn't exactly equate to much on a day when Daniel Jones averaged just 5.6 yards per attempt on his way to a modest 179 passing yards. Tate does have back-to-back five-catch tallies after missing Week 1, and he should be in line for a consistent workload again this season, particularly while Sterling Shepard (toe) remains on injured reserve.