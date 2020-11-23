site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: giants-riley-dixon-removed-from-covid-19-list | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Giants' Riley Dixon: Removed from COVID-19 list
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
The Giants activated Dixon from the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday.
Dixon has passed the NFL's COVID-19 protocols after being placed on the reserve list last Wednesday. He's expected to be the Giants' starting punter in Sunday's game against the Bengals.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Answer 7 questions about tonight's game for $1,000, winner takes all.
Our Latest Stories
Heath Cummings
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 18 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 4 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 5 min read