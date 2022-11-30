Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said Wednesday that he expects Etienne (foot) to play Sunday against the Lions, Mia O'Brien of 1010 XL 92.5 FM Jacksonville reports.

Pederson added that Etienne is viewed as day-to-day after playing just five snaps in last Sunday's 28-27 win over the Ravens before exiting with a right foot injury in the second quarter. Because the injury was to the same foot in which Etienne suffered a Lisfranc injury in the 2021 preseason and ended up sidelining him for his entire rookie campaign, the Jaguars were understandably cautious in choosing to hold him out for the rest of the contest. Fortunately, Etienne is dealing with what is believed to be only a minor sprain to his foot, but the running back is still expected to have his practice reps managed carefully this week. Pederson said Etienne would go through walk-through portions of Wednesday's practice, but it's unclear how Jacksonville will choose to list him on its first Week 13 injury report.