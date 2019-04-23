Maye (shoulder) is practicing without restrictions at the Jets' offseason program, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.

Maye might have limitations once padded practices begin, but he seems to have made good progress in his recovery from Dec. 4 shoulder surgery. He's locked in as the starter at free safety, averaging 5.1 tackles in 22 games (all starts) since the Jets selected him at No. 39 overall in the 2017 NFL Draft.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • josh-allen-7-1400.jpg

    Sleepers 1.0

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Sleepers 1.0 for 2019, which includes guys like Josh Allen, Jimmy...

  • ben-roethlisberger.jpg

    Busts 1.0

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Busts 1.0 for 2019, which includes mainstays Patrick Mahomes,...

  • juju-smith-schuster-steelers.jpg

    AFC Fantasy news and notes

    In Part 2 of our Fantasy notebook from the NFL's annual league meetings in Phoenix, Jamey Eisenberg...