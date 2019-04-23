Jets' Marcus Maye: Practicing with team
Maye (shoulder) is practicing without restrictions at the Jets' offseason program, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.
Maye might have limitations once padded practices begin, but he seems to have made good progress in his recovery from Dec. 4 shoulder surgery. He's locked in as the starter at free safety, averaging 5.1 tackles in 22 games (all starts) since the Jets selected him at No. 39 overall in the 2017 NFL Draft.
