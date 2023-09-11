The Ravens plan to activate Gordon from the practice squad in the wake of J.K. Dobbins (Achilles) having suffered a season-ending injury, Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reports.

Gordon spent training camp and the preseason in Baltimore, so he will bring schematic familiarity to a backfield suddenly in serious need of quality contributors. Gus Edwards and Justice Hill look like the favorites to handle the bulk of the Ravens' carries, but Gordon could step in as the No. 3 option beginning Week 2. Keaton Mitchell (shoulder) won't be able to return from IR until Week 5 at the earliest.