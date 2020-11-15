Watch Now: Week 10 Injury Report ( 2:53 )

As we head into the stretch run of a difficult Fantasy season in Week 10, the impact of COVID-19 is increasingly being across the NFL. There are some confirmed absences related to the pandemic this week, along with a close call involving a prominent quarterback. Additionally, the running back position is currently hit especially hard by the conventional injury bug, although that's partly offset by the expected returns of several notable names. With plenty of relevant Fantasy names trending toward either sitting or starting -- and several players already ruled out -- let's dive into the latest as of early Sunday morning:

Week 10 Preview Injury Report Update

Quarterback injuries Ben Roethlisberger QB PIT Pittsburgh • #7

Age: 38 • Experience: 17 yrs. Injury Knees Roethlisberger was taken off the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday morning after receiving the designation Tuesday due to close contact with tight end Vance McDonald. Roethlisberger is thus set to start as usual versus the Bengals in Sunday's Week 10 divisional battle after having participated in virtual meetings throughout the week and then receiving some on-field work in Pittsburgh's extensive walk-through practice Saturday. Roethlisberger also banged up both knees in a Week 9 win over the Cowboys, but he does not carry an injury designation of any sort heading into Sunday's contest. Gardner Minshew QB JAC Jacksonville • #15

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Injury Thumb Minshew will not play in Sunday's interconference tilt against the Packers, his second straight absence. Rookie Jake Luton filled in admirably for Minshew in a Week 9 loss to the Texans, throwing for 304 yards with one touchdown and one interception while also contributing a 13-yard rushing score. Luton does face a significantly more challenging matchup versus a Green Bay defense allowing a modest 19.75 Fantasy points to quarterbacks in standard scoring formats, although the doubtful status of starting cornerback Jaire Alexander (concussion) does brighten the first-year signal caller's prospects somewhat. Kyle Allen QB WAS Washington • #8

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Injury Ankle Allen is out for the remainder of the season after having suffered an ankle fracture/dislocation in a Week 9 loss to the Giants. Alex Smith, victim of his own gruesome lower-leg injury back in 2018, came in for Allen against New York and threw for 325 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions. Smith will now take over starting quarterback duties beginning with the Week 10 matchup against the Lions, while 2019 first-round pick Dwayne Haskins, who'd been a healthy scratch in recent weeks, will serve as his primary backup. Mitchell Trubisky QB CHI Chicago • #10

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Injury Shoulder Trubisky is out for Monday night's divisional clash game against the Vikings after missing practice all week. With Trubisky unavailable for a second straight game, journeyman Tyler Bray is expected to be called up from the practice squad to once again back up Nick Foles in Week 10.

Running back injuries Christian McCaffrey RB CAR Carolina • #22

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Injury Shoulder McCaffrey will not play in Sunday's NFC South battle against the Buccaneers. McCaffrey amassed 151 total yards and two touchdowns over 59 snaps in his return from injured reserve in Week 9 against the Chiefs before suffering an AC joint sprain on a hard tackle following his final reception of the contest. The star running back sought multiple medical opinions on the injury this week before being ruled out, and he'll reportedly have a chance to return as soon as a Week 11 matchup versus the Lions. In the meantime, Mike Davis will resume lead-back duties for at least one game, facing a Tampa Bay defense that's allowing the fewest rushing yards per game (77.9) but that's also tied with the Giants for second-most receptions (59) given up to running backs. Nick Chubb RB CLE Cleveland • #24

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Injury Knee The Browns activated Chubb from injured reserve Saturday, and the star running back will play in Sunday's game versus the Texans. Chubb has missed the last four games with his MCL sprain, a span during which backfield mate Kareem Hunt averaged 16.3 carries, 63.5 rushing yards, 2.5 receptions and 17.8 receiving yards per contest. Chubb will naturally eat into his teammate's workload, although to what extent he does in his first game back remains to be seen. What is certain is the matchup against the Texans run defense is the most appealing in the league, as Houston has allowed an NFL-high 159.5 rushing yards per game, including 178.2 per road contest. Winds are also expected to gust as high 55 mph in Cleveland on Sunday, which should put a heavy emphasis on the running game. David Montgomery RB CHI Chicago • #32

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Injury Concussion Montgomery has been ruled out for Monday night's game against the Vikings after missing practice all week. Montgomery suffered his injury early during the Week 9 loss to the Titans, and his absence versus Minnesota potentially leaves Chicago's ground attack in the hands of a quartet consisting of part-time receiver Cordarrelle Patterson, Ryan Nall, Artavis Pierce and veteran practice squad call-up Lamar Miller, who just received a promotion Saturday and is set to see his first regular-season game action since 2018 after missing all of last season with a torn ACL. Joe Mixon RB CIN Cincinnati • #28

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Injury Foot Mixon will not play in Sunday's AFC North showdown against the Steelers after once again missing practice all week. Mixon missed the last two games before Cincinnati's bye with the injury, and even the week off wasn't sufficient to get him healthy enough for game action. Giovani Bernard -- who posted 99 rushing yards and a touchdown on 28 carries over two games as the lead back in Mixon's stead -- and Samaje Perine will continue to handle the bulk of Cincinnati's backfield workload, although they'll face a Pittsburgh defense surrendering the fewest rushing yards per game (75.5) of any team on its home field. David Johnson RB HOU Houston • #31

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Injury Concussion The Texans placed Johnson on injured reserve Saturday, sidelining him for the next three weeks at minimum. Johnson exited the Week 9 win over the Jaguars with the head injury after just seven snaps from scrimmage. That led to veteran backup Duke Johnson logging a career-high 16 carries versus Jacksonville, parlaying them into 41 yards and a touchdown while also adding a 4-32 line through the air. The trio of Buddy Howell, Scottie Phillips and C.J. Prosise could all be active behind Duke Johnson on Sunday against a Browns team that's given up just 106.8 rushing yards per game. Miles Sanders RB PHI Philadelphia • #26

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Injury Knee Sanders is off the injury report after missing the last two games before Philadelphia's bye with a knee sprain. The explosive second-year back proclaimed himself back to full health this past week while logging a pair of full practices Thursday and Friday, and he's expected to immediately reclaim the clear lead-back role from Boston Scott in the Week 10 NFC East clash with the Giants. Kenyan Drake RB ARI Arizona • #41

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Injury Ankle Drake is questionable for Sunday's interconference clash against the Bills after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per early Sunday morning reports, Drake has a good chance of suiting up, but he'll test himself in pregame warmups before a final decision is made. Drake originally suffered his injury during the Week 7 overtime win against the Seahawks and then missed the Week 9 loss to the Dolphins coming out of Arizona's bye week. If Drake is unable to go Sunday, Chase Edmonds and Jonathan Ward line up as the top two backfield options for Arizona against a Bills defense allowing 19.0 Fantasy points per game to running backs in standard scoring formats. Mark Ingram RB BAL Baltimore • #21

Age: 30 • Experience: 10 yrs. Injury Ankle Ingram is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Patriots but did manage to work back to a full practice Friday after participating in limited fashion Wednesday and missing Thursday's session altogether. Ingram has been sidelined with his mid-to-high-ankle sprain since Week 6, when he suffered the injury after logging just nine snaps against the Eagles. Late-week beat writer reports indicate Ingram is expected to suit up versus New England, although his return will further muddy the fantasy outlook of a backfield committee that also includes rookie J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards. Chris Carson RB SEA Seattle • #32

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Injury Foot Carson is out for Sunday's game against the Rams after once again missing practice all week. With Carlos Hyde (hamstring) also ruled out again, the Seattle backfield remains the domain of rookie DeeJay Dallas, Travis Homer and Alex Collins, the latter who was recalled from the practice squad Saturday. Dallas (seven carries) and Homer (six carries) split the workload nearly evenly in a Week 9 loss to Buffalo, although game script eventually turned away from the ground attack in that contest. Justin Jackson RB LAC L.A. Chargers • #22

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Injury Knee The Chargers placed Jackson on injured reserve Saturday, sidelining him for the next three weeks at minimum. Jackson suffered the injury on the first drive of a Week 9 loss to the Raiders, and with backfield mate Troymaine Pope also sidelined for that contest due to a concussion, Kalen Ballage took on lead-back duties and gained 69 yards on 15 carries while adding another 15 yards on a pair of receptions. Ballage could find himself in a similar situation in a Week 10 matchup against his former Dolphins squad, although Pope (neck) is considered questionable for the contest and does have a chance to play. Tevin Coleman RB SF San Francisco • #26

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Injury Knee Coleman is out for Sunday's game against the Saints after missing practice all week. The veteran running back suffered his injury in Week 8 against the Seahawks after just six snaps and then sat out the Week 9 contest versus the Packers as well. In the absence of Coleman -- as well as that of Raheem Mostert (IR-ankle) and Jeff Wilson (IR-ankle) -- the 49ers' backfield will continue to be helmed by Jerick McKinnon and JaMycal Hasty. Matt Breida RB MIA Miami • #22

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Injury Hamstring Breida is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per early Sunday morning reports, the versatile back is not expected to play but has a good chance of returning for Week 11. Breida also missed the Week 9 win over the Cardinals with the injury, and in his now-expected absence Sunday, recent acquisition DeAndre Washington, Jordan Howard, Salvon Ahmed, Lynn Bowden and Patrick Laird will all be candidates to garner active status versus Los Angeles. Devonta Freeman RB NYG N.Y. Giants • #31

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Injury Ankle The Giants placed Freeman on injured reserve Friday, sidelining him for the next three weeks at minimum. Freeman has already missed back-to-back contests, and in his ongoing absence Week 10, Wayne Gallman, Alfred Morris and Dion Lewis will handle the backfield work for New York against the Eagles. Damien Harris RB NE New England • #37

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Injury Chest Harris is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Ravens while practicing in limited fashion all week. As per early Sunday morning reports, the second-year running back isn't a sure thing to suit up and will be closely monitored pre-game before a final decision on his status is reached. Harris played through the same designation in Week 9 against the Jets due to an ankle injury and logged 28 snaps, gaining 71 yards on 14 carries. If he's forced to sit out versus Baltimore, a combination of Rex Burkhead, James White and rookie J.J. Taylor is slated to man New England's ground attack. Troymaine Pope RB LAC L.A. Chargers • #35

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Injury Neck Pope is questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins but practiced in full all week. Assuming he suits up, Pope could share primary running back duties with Kalen Ballage against the latter's former Dolphin squad, one that's given up the seventh-most rushing yards per game (131.8) and 4.63 yards per rush to running backs. However, rookie Joshua Kelley will also be around to spell either of his teammates on occasion.

Wide receiver injuries Jerry Jeudy WR DEN Denver • #10

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Injury Shoulder Jeudy is questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders but did finish the week with two limited practices after missing Wednesday's session altogether. As per early Sunday morning reports, the emerging rookie is expected to play. Jeudy is coming off a career-best 7-125-1 line versus the Falcons in Week 10, and if he were to miss the contest versus Las Vegas, Tim Patrick, KJ Hamler and DeSean Hamilton would all line up for extra targets. Allen Robinson WR CHI Chicago • #12

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Injury Knee Robinson is questionable for Monday night's game against the Vikings after practicing in limited fashion all week. Robinson's availability may come down to a game-time decision, putting Fantasy managers in a bind with the veteran wideout's contest qualifying as the final one of the week. Consequently, those with Robinson on their rosters may want to consider other alternatives. If Robinson indeed sits out, rookie Darnell Mooney and Anthony Miller would line up as the top two wideout targets for quarterback Nick Foles. Deebo Samuel WR SF San Francisco • #19

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Injury Hamstring Samuel is out for Sunday's game against the Saints after missing practice all week. The second-year speedster's third straight absence is partly mitigated by the return to action of both Brandon Aiyuk and Kendrick Bourne from the reserve/COVID-19 list, as well as the emergence of Richie James, who posted a career-best 9-184-1 line versus the Packers in a Week 9 loss during which he served as San Francisco's No. 1 receiver. Kenny Golladay WR DET Detroit • #19

Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs. Injury Hip Golladay will sit out a second consecutive game in Week 10 against the Washington Football Team after missing practice all week. Marvin Jones, who posted a 3-43-1 line against the Vikings as Matthew Stafford's top target in Week 9, should once again be in line for No. 1 receiver duties, while Danny Amendola, Marvin Hall and Quintez Cephus should also see expanded roles. Golden Tate WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #15

Age: 32 • Experience: 11 year Injury knee Tate is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Eagles after finishing the week with two limited practices. As per early Sunday morning reports, the veteran wideout is trending in the right direction to take the field. Tate missed the Week 9 win over the Washington Football Team due to disciplinary reasons, and if the knee issue were to sideline him Sunday, his No. 3 role would likely be filled again by rookie OSU product Austin Mack, who recorded four receptions for 72 yards on five targets against Washington. N'Keal Harry WR NE New England • #15

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Injury Concussion Harry is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Ravens after practicing in limited fashion all week. Harry has missed the last two games with his head injury and would naturally need to clear the league's five-step protocol before suiting up versus Baltimore. Whether or not Harry plays, Jakobi Meyers, who posted a spectacular 12-169 line in Week 9 against the Jets, figures to be heavily involved in the passing game once again with Julian Edelman (knee) still on injured reserve. Alshon Jeffery WR PHI Philadelphia • #17

Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs. Injury Calf Jeffery is off the injury report and will play in Sunday's NFC East clash against the Giants. Jeffery last saw game action December 9th of last season against this same New York team, a game in which he suffered a foot injury that required surgery. Jeffery has subsequently been sidelined by a calf issue and an illness in his bid to make his 2020 debut, but after practicing in full all week, he'll play under what will likely be some sort of snap count Sunday. The 30-year-old wideout could potentially operate as a No. 3 receiver versus the Giants behind a starting duo of Travis Fulgham and Jalen Reagor, although he's expected to ascend the depth chart in coming weeks if he remains free of setbacks. Laviska Shenault Jr. WR JAC Jacksonville • #10

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Injury Hamstring Shenault will not play in Sunday's interconference tilt against the Packers after wrapping up the practice week with a missed Friday session. Shenault exited the Week 9 loss to the Texans after just 10 snaps due to the injury, and his absence versus Green Bay bumps Keelan Cole and Chris Conley up a notch on the depth chart behind top target D.J. Chark. Equanimeous St. Brown WR GB Green Bay • #19

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Injury Knee Brown is questionable for Sunday's interconference clash against the Jaguars after a week of limited practices. If the second-year wideout is forced to sit out, Malik Taylor, who has one receiving TD among his four catches this season, would ascend to the No. 3 receiver spot with Allen Lazard (IR-abdomen) still sidelined. Kendrick Bourne WR SF San Francisco • #84

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Injury back Trent Taylor is questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints but finished the week with two full practices. Even if he suits up, Taylor will serve as no more than the No. 4 receiver versus New Orleans with Brandon Aiyuk and Kendrick Bourne both returning from the reserve/COVID-19 list, and Richie James slotting into the No. 3 role after a spectacular Week 9 performance at the expense of the Packers. Dontrelle Inman WR WAS Washington • #80

Age: 31 • Experience: 7 yrs. Injury Hamstring Inman has been declared out for Sunday's game against the Lions despite finishing the week with a pair of limited practices. In what will serve as the veteran wideout's third straight absence, Steven Sims will once again man the No. 2 receiver role behind top target Terry McLaurin, while Cam Sims will continue to serve as the third wideout against Detroit.

Tight end injuries T.J. Hockenson TE DET Detroit • #88

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Injury toe Hockenson is questionable for Sunday's game against the Washington Football Team after missing Thursday's practice and participating in limited fashion Friday. As per early Sunday morning reports, Hockenson is expected to play, with veteran Jesse James ready to step up if he were to suffer a setback. Irv Smith TE MIN Minnesota • #84

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Injury Groin Smith is out for Monday night's game against the Bears after missing practice all week. The second-year tight end recorded a pair of touchdown receptions in a Week 9 win over the Lions, and his absence Monday night will leave veteran Kyle Rudolph as the top tight end for Minnesota. Robert Tonyan TE GB Green Bay • #85

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Injury Ankle Tonyan is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars after finishing the week with a missed practice Friday. If the athletic third-year pro is forced to sit out against Jacksonville, Jace Sternberger and Marcedes Lewis would serve as the top two options at tight end versus a defense that's allowed the second-most receiving touchdowns (seven) to the position.

Kicker injuries Josh Lambo K JAC Jacksonville • #4

Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs. Injury Hip Lambo on season-ending injured reserve after he aggravated a gluteus medius issue while attempting an onside kick in the Week 9 loss to the Texans. In his stead, Chase McLaughlin will make his 2020 debut in Sunday's game against the Packers after going 18-for-23 on field goals and drilling all 26 extra-point tries across stints with the Colts, Chargers and 49ers in 2019. Nick Folk K NE New England • #6

Age: 36 • Experience: 13 yrs. Injury Back Folk is questionable for Sunday night's game versus the Ravens after practicing in limited fashion all week. Folk played through the designation in a Week 9 win over the Jets and converted three field-goal and extra-point attempts apiece, including a game-winning 51-yarder. New England has yet to promote practice squad kicker Justin Rohrwasser as of early Sunday morning, so Folk appears on track to play. Dustin Hopkins K WAS Washington • #3

Age: 30 • Experience: 7 yrs. Injury Knee Hopkins is questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions after practicing in limited fashion all week. The veteran could be a game-time decision according to coach Ron Rivera, with Kaare Vedvik, who has one game of NFL experience in his career, waiting in the wings if Hopkins can't go.

Key Defensive Players

Cornerbacks

The Packers' Jaire Alexander (concussion) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Jaguars after only managing a limited Friday practice this week.

The Vikings' Cameron Dantzler (concussion) is questionable for Monday night's NFC North clash against the Bears after practicing limited fashion all week.

The Buccaneers' Carlton Davis (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Panthers but finished the week with a limited Friday practice after missing Thursday's session.

The Seahawks' Quinton Dunbar (knee) is out for Sunday's divisional battle versus the Rams after missing practice all week.

The Panthers' Donte Jackson (toe) is questionable for Sunday's NFC South battle against the Buccaneers but did practice in full all week.

The Patriots' Jonathan Jones (illness) is questionable for Sunday night's game versus the Ravens but worked back to a limited practice Friday after missing Thursday's session.

The Packers' Kevin King (quadriceps) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars after practicing in limited fashion all week.

The Cardinals' Dre Kirkpatrick (thigh) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Bills after putting in a trio of limited practices this week, and as per early Sunday morning reports, he's expected to play.

The Bills placed Josh Norman on the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday after he produced a positive test, sidelining him for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, at minimum.

The Bills' Levi Wallace was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday due to close contact with infected teammate Josh Norman, ruling him out for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

The Bengals' LeShaun Sims (concussion) will not play in Sunday's game against the Steelers after finishing the week with a missed practice.

The Giants' Isaac Yiadom (calf) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles after finishing the week with a limited practice Friday.

The Broncos' A.J. Bouye is off the injury report after missing the Week 9 loss to the Falcons with a concussion and will start against the Raiders in Week 10.

The Broncos' Bryce Callahan (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders but did work back to a full practice by Friday.

The Patriots' Stephon Gilmore (knee) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Ravens after sandwiching a pair of limited sessions around a missed Thursday practice.

The Ravens' Jimmy Smith (ankle) is doubtful for Sunday night's game against the Patriots missing practice all week.

The Seahawks' Shaquill Griffin (hamstring) is out once again in Week 10 against the Rams after missing practice all week.

The Steelers' Mike Hilton (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Bengals after finishing the week with a pair of limited practices following a full Wednesday session.

The Texans' Bradley Roby (undisclosed) will start Sunday against the Browns after missing the Week 9 matchup against the Jaguars for personal reasons.

Safeties

The Cardinals' Budda Baker (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills but did manage to work back to a limited practice Friday after missing the first two sessions of the week. As per early Sunday morning reports, he's expected to play.

is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills but did manage to work back to a limited practice Friday after missing the first two sessions of the week. As per early Sunday morning reports, he's expected to play. The Bills' Micah Hyde (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals after finishing the week with a missed practice Friday.

is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals after finishing the week with a missed practice Friday. The Jaguars' Josh Jones (chest) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, sidelining him for the next three weeks at minimum.

was placed on injured reserve Saturday, sidelining him for the next three weeks at minimum. The Panthers' Jeremy Chinn (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers but managed to work back to a full practice Friday.

Defensive Linemen

The Ravens' Calais Campbell (calf) is out for Sunday night's game versus the Patriots after missing practice all week.

is out for Sunday night's game versus the Patriots after missing practice all week. The Chargers' Joey Bosa (concussion) remains out for Sunday's game against the Dolphins despite practicing in limited fashion all week.

remains out for Sunday's game against the Dolphins despite practicing in limited fashion all week. The Seahawks' Benson Mayowa (ankle) remains out for Sunday's game against the Rams after once again missing practice all week.

remains out for Sunday's game against the Rams after once again missing practice all week. The Patriots' Lawrence Guy (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Ravens after practicing in limited fashion all week.

Linebackers

The Lions' Jarrad Davis (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Washington Football Team after finishing the week with a pair of limited practices.

is questionable for Sunday's game against the Washington Football Team after finishing the week with a pair of limited practices. The Rams' Leonard Floyd (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks but was able to return to a full practice by Friday after turning in a limited session Thursday.

is questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks but was able to return to a full practice by Friday after turning in a limited session Thursday. The Ravens' L.J. Fort (finger) is questionable for Sunday night's game versus the Patriots after practicing in limited fashion all week.

is questionable for Sunday night's game versus the Patriots after practicing in limited fashion all week. The Ravens' Matt Judon (calf) is questionable for Sunday's night's game against the Patriots but was back to a full practice by Friday after starting the week as a non-participant.

is questionable for Sunday's night's game against the Patriots but was back to a full practice by Friday after starting the week as a non-participant. The Bears' Barkevious Mingo (shoulder) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Vikings after a week of limited practice participation.

is questionable for Monday night's game against the Vikings after a week of limited practice participation. The Seahawks' K.J. Wright (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's NFC West clash against the Rams but managed to finish the week with a limited practice.

is questionable for Sunday's NFC West clash against the Rams but managed to finish the week with a limited practice. The Packers activated Christian Kirksey (pectoral) on Saturday, and he's expected to rejoin the starting lineup against the Jaguars on Sunday after a five-game absence.

on Saturday, and he's expected to rejoin the starting lineup against the Jaguars on Sunday after a five-game absence. The Patriots' Ja'Whaun Bentley (groin) is questionable for Sunday night's game versus the Ravens after practicing in limited fashion all week.

is questionable for Sunday night's game versus the Ravens after practicing in limited fashion all week. The Patriots' John Simon (elbow) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Ravens after three limited practices this week.

