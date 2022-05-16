Patriots' inside linebackers coach Jerrod Mayo said McGrone is "healthy" and that "he looks good" during offseason minicamp, Evan Lazar of the CLNS Media Network reports.

McGrone did not see the field in his rookie season with New England while dealing with a knee injury suffered during his college career. The 2021 fifth-round pick is entering his age-22 season and will likely compete with Mack Wilson, Raekwon McMillan, Harvey Langi and Jahlani Tavai for snaps at inside linebacker heading into the upcoming regular season.