McGrone (elbow) played in New England's preseason win over the Panthers on Friday.
McGrone had been nursing the injury after the teams previous game, but he was able to suit up Friday. The 22-year-old recorded two tackles in the game, as he tries to work his way up the teams linebacker positional depth chart.
