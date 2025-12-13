Cameron McGrone: Let go from Cleveland's PS
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Browns cut McGrone (Achilles) from the practice squad injured list Friday, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.
McGrone landed on the Browns' practice squad injured list in mid-November due to an Achilles injury. The severity of the injury isn't clear, but he'll focus his attention on fully recovering from the injury and being available for a team in need of depth at linebacker.
