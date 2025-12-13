default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

The Browns cut McGrone (Achilles) from the practice squad injured list Friday, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

McGrone landed on the Browns' practice squad injured list in mid-November due to an Achilles injury. The severity of the injury isn't clear, but he'll focus his attention on fully recovering from the injury and being available for a team in need of depth at linebacker.

More News