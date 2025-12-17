The Cardinals hosted McGrone (Achilles) for a workout Tuesday, Bo Brack of GoPHNX.com reports.

McGrone was cut from the Browns' practice squad injured list Friday, but he appears to have recovered enough from his injury to try out for the Cardinals. He has appeared in five regular-season games in 2025 (four games for the Colts, one for the Browns) and has logged two tackles (one solo) over that span.