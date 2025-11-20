Cameron McGrone: Placed on injured list
The Browns placed McGrone (Achilles) on the practice squad/injured list Thursday.
McGrone is dealing with an Achilles injury, the severity of which remains undisclosed. He'll have to miss a minimum of four games after having been placed on the practice squad/injured list.
