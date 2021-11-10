Perryman recorded 10 tackles and one pass defended in Sunday's 23-16 loss to the Giants.
Perryman paced the Raiders with 10 tackles and has failed to reach double-digits stops only once this season. Unsurprisingly, he leads the team with 91 tackles, already a career-high mark.
