Jefferson caught both his targets for 23 yards and added a 10-yard rush during Tuesday's 20-10 win over Seattle.

This was a disappointing showing for fantasy managers and it also snapped a three-game touchdown streak for Jefferson. Overall, it's been a respectable season for the sophomore. He's up to 43 receptions for 702 yards and six touchdowns, however, there have been a lot of weekly peaks and valleys along the way. While there's potential for Jefferson to take another step forward next season, the Rams do have a crowded receiving corps, which has also contributed to his inconsistency this year.