Ingram rushed five times for 18 yards and a touchdown but wasn't targeted in Sunday's 22-14 loss to Carolina.

Ingram returned to a complementary role with Alvin Kamara back from a rib injury, but that role still included goal-line work, which Ingram made the most of in the third quarter by getting the Saints on the board with a five-yard touchdown run. With only five touches in each of the two games in which Kamara has played this season, Ingram will likely see limited volume in Week 4 against the Vikings in London barring a setback for the lead back.