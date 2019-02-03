Wright is expected to test free agency, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Long overshadowed in a star-studded Seattle defense, Wright survived the veteran purge last offseason but then missed 11 games due to knee issues in 2018. He did play in 63 of a possible 64 games over the previous four years, averaging 114 tackles, two forced fumbles and 1.8 sacks per season. Wright helped his cause when he proved his health during the playoffs with eight tackles (seven solo) and an interception in a loss to the Cowboys. Now scheduled for unrestricted free agency ahead of his age-30 season, the veteran linebacker may need to leave Seattle if he wants another multi-year contract with significant guarantees. The Seahawks have ample cap space for the first time in years, but they seem to be more focused on the other side of the ball while implementing a youth movement around Bobby Wagner on defense.