Wright led the Seahawks in tackles during Sunday's win over the Texans, recording 14 (nine solo).

It was the second consecutive week that Wright led the team in tackles. He has yet to record a sack this year, but his presence in the tackle department should keep him a viable fantasy option. The 28-year-old was one of five Seahawks players to see all 71 defensive snaps.

