Collier recorded three tackles and a sack in Sunday's 27-26 win over the Vikings.
Collier has endured a shaky start to his career, as he was a first-round pick in 2019 but served as a healthy scratch on multiple occasions during his rookie year. He's carved out a more consistent role in 2020, and he's finally registered his first sack. However, Collier played just 46 percent of the snaps while rookie Alton Robinson logged a 40 percent share, and his playing time could slip further when Rasheem Green (neck) returns from IR.