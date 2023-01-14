Pierce said he is "on schedule" in his recovery from an ankle injury suffered Dec. 11 against the Cowboys, Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Pierce said he could have played the season finale against the Colts, but an "administrative decision" was made to put him on injured reserve. With nothing to play for, the organization didn't want to expose Pierce to further injury or set back his offseason program leading into the 2023 season. He's expected to return as the lead back next year, but much depends on the thoughts of a new coaching regime. With an expected change at quarterback -- the organization will likely choose a quarterback in the draft -- Pierce and the running game will be a big part of the offense.