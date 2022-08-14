Pierce carried the ball five times for 49 yards in Saturday's 17-13 preseason win over the Saints. He was also targeted once in the passing game.

Pierce was the first running back off the bench behind starter Marlon Mack, and the former stole the show out of the Texans' backfield en route to 9.8 yards per carry in his pro debut. Pierce wasted no time flashing the burst and agility that could eventually separate him from Mack and Rex Burkhead, as the rookie fourth-rounder took his very first touch for 20 yards early in the second quarter. He should head into the Texans' upcoming preseason contest against the Rams with some newfound confidence.