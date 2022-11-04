Pierce rushed 27 times for 139 yards and wasn't targeted in the passing game during the Texans' 29-17 loss to the Eagles on Thursday night.

The rookie was unsurprisingly heavily involved on a night when the Texans' air attack was missing Brandin Cooks (healthy scratch) and Nico Collins (groin), and he was able to take advantage of a giving Eagles run defense. Pierce's long run went for 36 yards, with that scamper part of an 88-yard first half. As has often been the case this season, the fourth-round pick remained consistently involved irrespective of game script, and he'll aiming for his third 100-yard effort of the season in a Week 10 road matchup against the vulnerable Giants run defense a week from Sunday.