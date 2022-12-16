Pierce (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.

With Pierce officially ruled out, Rex Burkhead and Dare Ogunbowale to are in line to share the Texans' backfield duties in Week 15, at a minimum. With that in mind, DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN previously reported that Pierce could miss up to three games due to the high ankle sprain he suffered this past week against the Cowboys. While the Texans haven't confirmed that the running back will miss time beyond this weekend, Pierce's status for the team's Dec. 24 contest against the Titans continues to appear cloudy.