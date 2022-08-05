site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: texans-tytus-howard-sidelined-by-undisclosed-injury | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Texans' Tytus Howard: Sidelined by undisclosed injury
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Texans head coach Lovie Smith said Howard will miss practice time with an undisclosed injury, Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle report.
According to multiple reports, Howard tested positive for COVID-19 and is expected to return to practice next week. A healthy Howard will be Houston's starter at right tackle.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Heath Cummings
• 5 min read
Dave Richard
• 1 min read
Dave Richard
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 4 min read