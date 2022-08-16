The top two leading contenders for the American League Cy Young award square off when the Astros' Justin Verlander faces the White Sox' Dylan Cease in a scintillating pitching matchup on Tuesday in Chicago. Verlander (15-3, 1.85 ERA) leads the majors in wins, ERA and WHIP (0.86). Meanwhile, Cease (12-5, 1.96) ranks third in ERA and strikeouts (174). Houston is a -125 favorite in the latest Astros vs. White Sox odds from Caesars Sportsbook while Chicago is a +105 underdog.

First pitch is set for 8:10 p.m. ET from Guaranteed Rate Field. The game is one of 15 on the MLB schedule for Tuesday. Elsewhere in the majors, the Mets and Braves meet in the second game of their important four-game series in Atlanta, and the Blue Jays host the Orioles in a key game in the AL wild card chase. Before making any MLB picks or parlays, be sure to check out the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

After simulating every game on Tuesday 10,000 times, the model is high on the Mets (+130) to beat the Braves. New York (75-41) enters the game with a 4.5-game lead in the National League East over second-place Atlanta (71-46). The Mets have had the Braves' number this season, winning eight of the 13 matchups between the teams.

In addition, New York has had success against Braves starter Charlie Morton. In 10.2 combined innings against the Mets this season, Morton has given up 10 runs on 13 hits and six walks. New York won both games, and Morton was credited with the loss in both. See who else to back right here.

