The San Diego Padres look to even their best-of-seven National League Championship Series when they take on the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 2 on Wednesday. The Phillies (87-75) defeated the Padres (89-73) 2-0 on Tuesday on solo home runs by Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper. Philadelphia advanced to the NLCS by defeating the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves 3-1 in the NLDS. San Diego moved on after dispatching the NL West Division champion Los Angeles Dodgers in four games. Aaron Nola (11-13, 3.25 ERA) will start for Philadelphia, with Blake Snell (8-10, 3.38 ERA) on the mound for the Padres.

First pitch from Petco Park in San Diego is set for 4:35 p.m. ET. The Phillies lead the all-time series 279-223, including a 4-3 edge this season. The Padres are a -120 favorite on the money line (risk $120 to win $100) in the latest Phillies vs. Padres odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over-under, is 6.5. Before making any Padres vs.Phillies picks, you need to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, and it enters the league championship round on a 20-13 roll on top-rated MLB money-line picks, returning more than $400. This is the same model that pegged the 2021 Atlanta Braves at 10-1 as one of three best bets to win it all last season. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Padres vs. Phillies, and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Phillies vs. Padres:

Padres vs. Phillies money line: Philadelphia +100, San Diego -120

Padres vs. Phillies over/under: 6.5 runs

Padres vs. Phillies run line: San Diego -1.5 (+180)

PHI: The Phillies are 44-42 in road games in 2022

SD: The Padres are 46-38 in home games this season

Padres vs. Phillies picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why you should back the Padres

San Diego is expected to send left-hander Snell to the mound. Snell picked up the win in Game 3 of the NLDS against the Dodgers, going 5.1 innings while allowing one earned run on five hits and six strikeouts. He started the season 0-5 with two of those losses coming against the Phillies, but finished the year with a flourish. He won eight of his last 13 decisions.

Offensively, second baseman Jake Cronenworth was one of the reasons San Diego was able to get past the Dodgers. In the four-game series with Los Angeles, Cronenworth was 7-for-16 with a homer and five RBI. He has a history of postseason success, batting .389 in the 2020 playoffs with one triple, one homer and three RBI. During the regular season this year, Cronenworth batted .239 with 17 homers, 88 RBI and 88 runs scored.

Why you should back the Phillies

Philadelphia is expected to counter with right-hander Nola, who has been stellar in the postseason and has not allowed an earned run in 12.2 innings of work. He defeated the St. Louis Cardinals 2-0 in the decisive Game 2 of the Wild Card round, allowing just four hits, one walk and six strikeouts in 6.2 innings. He then picked up the win in Game 3 of the NLDS against the Atlanta Braves, a 9-1 Phillies romp, by limiting the Braves to one unearned run on five hits and two walks, while striking out six. He is 0-1 against the Padres this season, losing a 1-0 decision on June 24.

Offensively, the Phillies have a number of options, including catcher J.T. Realmuto. Realmuto entered the series on a four-game hitting streak, going 5-for-18 (.278) in the four games against the Braves. He homered once and drove in a pair of runs. Realmuto has had his moments against the Padres throughout his career, with four doubles, three triples, eight homers and 23 RBI in 39 regular-season games against them.

How to make Phillies vs. Padres picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total and it says one side of the money line has all the value. You can only get the MLB model's picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Padres vs. Phillies? And which side has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.