The Toronto Blue Jays are continuing their search for a home ballpark for the 2020 MLB season. After their requests to play at their home stadium, Rogers Centre, and PNC Park in Pittsburgh were denied, the team is now exploring the option to share Camden Yards with the Baltimore Orioles, according to The Athletic. Major League Baseball appears to be willing to work out any logistical issues, but the challenge now is whether the local health and government officials will grant final approval for the plan. From The Athletic:

The Blue Jays have had detailed discussions with their American League East rival Baltimore Orioles about using Camden Yards, and sources say the Orioles are willing to grant permission if the Jays agree to certain contingencies, including no use of either clubhouse during the Jays' "home games." Before that can happen, however, the state of Maryland must sign off on any agreement, and that is not a given considering the Jays thought they would be playing home games at PNC Park in Pittsburgh after receiving the Pirates' approval. ... The state of Maryland and Gov. Larry Hogan have not yet made a call on whether to grant the Jays permission to use Camden Yards when the Orioles are on the road.

The Blue Jays are set to begin their 2020 campaign Friday at Tropicana Field to face the Tampa Bay Rays. Toronto's first "home" game is scheduled for July 29, although those two games are now expected to be played at Nationals Park, according to The Athletic. It would be a four-game slate in D.C., with two games as the visiting club and two as the "home" club. After that, the Blue Jays next scheduled home game is July 31 against the Phillies. In the league's new geographically-based schedule for this season, teams will not venture outside their "regions" in an effort to contain extra exposure to COVID-19.

As far as the Blue Jays and Orioles home schedule, the two AL East clubs share eight overlapping scheduled home games. But for the month of September, the Blue Jays and Orioles will never be playing at home at the same time. They're scheduled to play each other 10 times this season, with six scheduled games with the Blue Jays as the "home team" (Aug. 29-31, Sept. 25-27).

Camden Yards is also in better proximity than PNC Park would have been, and easily accessible to/from the other cities (New York, Philadelphia, Washington D.C.) the Blue Jays will have to travel to this season.

Each MLB team will play 40 of their 60 games against opponents from their own division, so the Blue Jays and Pirates will play 10 games against their AL East and NL Central rivals, respectively. Then, the 20 remaining games are going to be those from the opposite league's corresponding geographic division, meaning AL East will face NL East; NL Central will face AL Central. The 2020 MLB postseason will maintain its 10-team format, with two Wild Card teams from each league.

The Blue Jays had initially looked into playing their home games at their Triple-A affiliate ballpark in Buffalo, New York and their spring training ballpark in Dunedin, Florida. But, there were concerns over ballpark adjustments that would be necessary in Buffalo and Florida's ongoing COVID-19 surge for their spring training site as well as Blue Jays players expressing their want to play in a big-league ballpark.