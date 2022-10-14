The Texas Rangers are one of several teams looking to hire a new manager this offseason, having fired Chris Woodward in August after close to three disappointing seasons. Consider it a notable development, then, that general manager Chris Young reportedly met on Thursday with former San Francisco Giants skipper Bruce Bochy, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

Bochy, 67, stepped away from the dugout in 2019, ending a 13-season run at the helm of the Giants that saw him win 50 percent of his regular-season games. Bochy became a legend in San Francisco, leading them to three World Series championships, every other year from 2010-14.

Prior to his time with the Giants, Bochy spent 12 years guiding the San Diego Padres, winning 49.4 percent of his regular-season games and the 1998 National League pennant.

Bochy's rumored interest in a comeback has been a source of speculation within the league for some time. He recently added fuel to the fire by telling John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle of a potential return to managing: "I am working for the Giants now but don't think you can rule anything out."

The Rangers disappointed in 2022 relative to the expectations they established over the offseason, when they splurged to sign top free-agent infielders Corey Seager and Marcus Semien. Both Seager and Semien delivered good seasons, and the Rangers do have several notable young arms on the way, including Jack Leiter and Kumar Rocker. In theory, next season could see Texas take a major step toward relevancy. From that perspective, Bochy's potential interest in taking over the reins makes sense.

In addition to the Rangers, the Miami Marlins, Chicago White Sox, and Kansas City Royals are all openly seeking new skippers. You can follow along with those developments using CBS Sports' manager tracker.