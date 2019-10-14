Carlos Beltran only considering Mets manager job, declined interviews with Cubs, Padres, per report
Beltran expressed his interest in the open Mets manager job
Carlos Beltran reportedly will only consider interviewing for the New York Mets managerial opening. According to MLB.com's Nathalie Alonso, Beltran called the Mets manager job, "the right fit for me." Beltran didn't confirm if he had already interviewed with the Mets.
SNY's Andy Martino reported that Beltran interviewed with the Mets on Thursday, while MLB Network's Jon Heyman named Beltran as a very serious candidate on Friday.
At the beginning of October, the Mets announced the dismal of manager Mickey Callaway after two seasons at the helm. After Callaway's firing, the Mets officials were reportedly conducting background work on Beltran, in order to determine if he's fit for the manager role.
Currently, Beltran is a special advisor to Yankees' general manager Brian Cashman, a position he has held since December 2018. Beltran took the special assistant job after interviewing for the Yankees managing position that went to Aaron Boone.
Beltran, 42, played for the Mets from 2005-2011 before he was traded to the Giants for Zack Wheeler. He retired after the 2017 season in which he won his first World Series title with the Houston Astros, capping a 20-year career. The switch hitting outfielder and designated hitter finished with a .279/.350/.486 line to go with 435 home runs and 312 stolen bases and nine All-Star Game appearances.
Beltran has long been known as a great mentor and clubhouse leader, especially so during his time with the Yankees and Astros during the latter part of his career. A native of Puerto Rico, Beltran is also bilingual which is always a beneficial trait for managers.
The Mets are one of several MLB teams looking for a new manager this offseason. Keep track of all the latest news with our manager tracker.
