Carlos Beltran only considering Mets manager job, declined interviews with Cubs, Padres, per report

Carlos Beltran reportedly will only consider interviewing for the New York Mets managerial opening. According to MLB.com's Nathalie Alonso, Beltran called the Mets manager job, "the right fit for me." Beltran didn't confirm if he had already interviewed with the Mets.

Carlos Beltrán says he has declined to interview for the Cubs and Padres managerial vacancies.



The Mets job is the only one he’ll consider. — Nathalie Alonso (@NathalieMLB) October 13, 2019

“I feel that right now, living in New York, it’s the right fit for me," Beltrán said re: the Mets job. — Nathalie Alonso (@NathalieMLB) October 13, 2019

SNY's Andy Martino reported that Beltran interviewed with the Mets on Thursday, while MLB Network's Jon Heyman named Beltran as a very serious candidate on Friday.

At the beginning of October, the Mets announced the dismal of manager Mickey Callaway after two seasons at the helm. After Callaway's firing, the Mets officials were reportedly conducting background work on Beltran, in order to determine if he's fit for the manager role.

Currently, Beltran is a special advisor to Yankees' general manager Brian Cashman, a position he has held since December 2018. Beltran took the special assistant job after interviewing for the Yankees managing position that went to Aaron Boone.

Beltran, 42, played for the Mets from 2005-2011 before he was traded to the Giants for Zack Wheeler. He retired after the 2017 season in which he won his first World Series title with the Houston Astros, capping a 20-year career. The switch hitting outfielder and designated hitter finished with a .279/.350/.486 line to go with 435 home runs and 312 stolen bases and nine All-Star Game appearances.

Beltran has long been known as a great mentor and clubhouse leader, especially so during his time with the Yankees and Astros during the latter part of his career. A native of Puerto Rico, Beltran is also bilingual which is always a beneficial trait for managers.

The Mets are one of several MLB teams looking for a new manager this offseason.