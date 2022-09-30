Teams trending in opposite directions open a three-game series in Chicago on Friday when the Cincinnati Reds battle the Chicago Cubs. The Reds (60-96), who have lost three in a row, have dropped six of their last seven games. The Cubs (70-86), meanwhile, have won four consecutive games and eight of nine. Chicago has clinched third place in the National League Central, while Cincinnati is trying to hold off Pittsburgh for fourth place in the division. The teams will actually meet for the final six games of the season, including the final three at Cincinnati.

First pitch from Wrigley Field is set for 2:20 p.m. ET. The Cubs lead the all-time series 1,122-1,101, and are 7-6 against the Reds this season. Chicago is a -155 favorite on the money line (risk $155 to win $100) in the latest Reds vs. Cubs odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 7.

Reds vs. Cubs money line: Cincinnati +130, Chicago -155

Reds vs. Cubs over-under: 7 runs

CIN: The under is 10-2 in the Reds' last 12 games overall

CHC: The Cubs are 8-1 in their last nine Friday games

Why you should back the Cubs

Chicago has been red hot, winning 12 of its last 16 games. The Cubs will send left-hander Wade Miley (1-2, 3.34 ERA) to the mound. He has faced the Reds once this season, getting a no-decision in a 9-3 Cubs win on Sept. 6. In that game, he pitched four innings, allowing two hits, two earned runs and two walks, while striking out six. In 12 career games against Cincinnati, Miley is 5-3 with a 3.18 ERA, walking 21 while striking out 67.

Offensively, Chicago's Nico Hoerner has swung a hot bat of late and is hitting .285 on the season. He has nine homers, 49 RBI and 52 runs scored. In three games against the Reds earlier this month, he was 5-for-11 (.455) with a double, two triples and a stolen base. In 11 games against Cincinnati this season, Hoerner has been on fire, hitting .450 with four doubles, two triples, one homer and five RBIs.

Why you should back the Reds

With not much to play for, Cincinnati would like to finish the season on a positive note and hold off the Pittsburgh Pirates to avoid a last-place finish. The Reds will send rookie right-hander Graham Ashcraft (5-4, 4.18 ERA) to the hill. He had pitched well for most of the season before landing on the injured list in mid-August. After going 6 2/3 innings against the Pirates on Aug. 19, allowing just three earned runs on nine hits, while striking out eight, he left the start and did not pitch for more than a month. In his return last week, he allowed four earned runs on eight hits in four innings in a 10-2 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers.

Leading the Reds' offense will be third baseman Kyle Farmer, who has hit the Cubs hard this season. In the series in Chicago earlier this month, he was 5-for-12 with a triple, two homers and four RBI. In 10 games against the Cubs on the year, Farmer is batting .439 with a triple, four homers and 13 RBIs. He is batting .255 overall with 14 homers, 76 RBIsand 58 runs scored. He was 3-for-7 with a homer and two RBIs in his last two games against the Pirates.

