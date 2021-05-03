Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Dustin May departed Saturday's start against the Milwaukee Brewers in the second inning. May signaled to the dugout after delivering a pitch, all the while wincing from apparent pain. Sunday morning, the Dodgers announced that May had been placed on the 10-day injured list with a "right arm injury."

On Monday, MLB.com's Jon Morosi reported May has "some" damage to his ulnar collateral ligament, though the team has not yet confirmed the news. UCL damage typically required Tommy John surgery but not always. Rest and rehab does work on occasion, depending on the severity of the damage. Morosi says the Dodgers will make an official announcement soon.

May completed 1 2/3 innings Saturday, permitting a walk and a run on a Luis Urías home run. He struck out three batters and he averaged 98.3 mph on his fastball. His final pitch was a 94-mph fastball that registered as his slowest of the season, per SB Nation's Eric Stephen. (For reference, his seasonal average was 98.4 mph.)

May was replaced by left-handed reliever Garrett Cleavinger, who the Dodgers acquired over the offseason as part of a three-team trade including the Philadelphia Phillies and the Tampa Bay Rays. The Dodgers would end up losing the game in 11 innings, their 10th loss in their last 13 games.

May is 1-1 with a 2.74 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 35 strikeouts against six walks in 23 innings this season. This had the look of a big-time breakout season for the talented 23 year old, but the velocity dip and his reaction are a rather worrisome combo.

The Dodgers already had seven pitchers on the injured list before this move, including Tony Gonsolin, David Price, Brusdar Graterol, Joe Kelly, and Corey Knebel. Caleb Ferguson and Tommy Kahnle, meanwhile, are both out for the year after undergoing Tommy John surgery. With the move of May to the injured list, the Dodgers purchased the contract of left-handed pitcher Mike Kickham. Knebel was moved to the 60-day injured list as well.

The Dodgers enter Monday with a 17-12 record, good for a second-place tie in the National League West, a half game behind the surprising San Francisco Giants.