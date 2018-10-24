Former Yankees manager Joe Girardi addresses future: 'Every job that comes up, I’m going to listen'

In a Q&A with Jacob Feldman of Sports Illustrated, former Yankees manager Joe Girardi said he wants to manage again but doesn't know if it will happen in the 2019 season.

Earlier this week, Girardi reportedly withdrew himself from consideration for the Cincinnati Reds' managerial opening. It was said that he was Cincinnati's top choice for the position. Girardi also interviewed for the Texas Rangers' manager job.

Girardi, who worked as a broadcaster with MLB Network during the 2018 season, told Sports Illustrated:

I don't have the perfect job in mind. I've worked in two jobs. I worked in a rebuild in Florida and I really enjoyed that and I worked with the Yankees where it was a team that for the most part was ready to win, and then we went through a couple years where we made some moves and tweaked some things and brought young players up and I enjoyed that process too. I don't think there is a perfect job, unless you can guarantee me a 10-year contract and 10 World Series wins. I look at the organization from top to bottom. That's what you do like any other job you would apply for in a position of leadership. I want to know what's there, what's on its way, and the people that you are working with.

When asked if there are any specific jobs that Girardi's waiting for:

You know, whatever comes my way I'm going to listen. I'm not going to say I wish I could go to this place or that place. Whatever comes up, I'm going to listen, because every job has its challenges and challenges to me are enjoyable. Every job that comes up, I'm going to listen.

Girardi may be holding out for the Chicago Cubs or Chicago White Sox position to become open a year from now, according to Jon Heyman of Fancred.

Girardi surprised reds by pulling out Friday. He had a chance to win job at that point but they never got to point of talking money with him. He also pulled out of rangers derby. Industry speculation: he’s waiting a year on Chicago — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) October 21, 2018

As a player, Girardi had two stints with the Cubs, from 1989 to 1992 and again from 2000 to 2002. Current Cubs skipper Joe Maddon has one year remaining on his contract, and team president Theo Epstein said during his end-of-season press conference that the team has not had discussions with Maddon about an extension.

For now though, Girardi is enjoying his broadcasting gig, calling it a "wonderful avenue to be around the game."

Girardi spent 10 seasons as the Yankees' manager from 2008-17. He won 910 games and reached the postseason six times, winning the World Series in 2009. Last October, the Yankees announced that they would not renew Girardi's contract.