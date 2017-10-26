Yankees decide not to bring back Joe Girardi as manager

The New York Yankees will have a new manager next season.

The Yankees have parted ways with manager Joe Girardi, whose contract expired following the 2017 season. Both the team and Girardi confirmed the news Thursday.

“With a heavy heart, I come to you because the Yankees have decided not to bring me back.”—statement from Joe Girardi #Yankees — Sweeny Murti (@YankeesWFAN) October 26, 2017

"I want to thank Joe for his 10 years of hard work and service to this organization," said general manager Brian Cashman in a statement. "Everything this organization does is done with careful and thorough consideration, and we've decided to pursue alternatives for the managerial position."

"As Hal Steinbrenner and I mentioned to Joe directly this week, he has been a tremendous Yankee on the field and away from it, as a player, coach and manager. He has a tireless work ethic, and put his heart into every game he managed over the last decade. He should take great pride in our accomplishments during his tenure, and I wish Joe and his family nothing but success and happiness in the future."

There have been rumors circulating for weeks that Girardi was feeling burnt out, and was ready to step away from baseball -- at least temporarily -- to spend more time with his family. His statement seems to indicate it was the team's decision to move on, however. Not his.

Girardi, 53, just completed his tenth season as Yankees manager. The team went 910-710 (.562) under his watch and never finished a season with fewer than 84 wins despite having some lean rosters from 2013-16. Girardi led the Yankees to the 2009 World Series championship as well as three AL East titles.

The Yankees are skewing young now and there's been some speculation Girardi didn't mesh well with the team's young players. His relationship with catcher Gary Sanchez in particular seemed to be rocky. Girardi notably called Sanchez out for his trouble with blocking of pitches this past season, and also didn't listen to him when he said to challenge Lonnie Chisenhall's hit-by-pitch in ALDS Game 2.

It's hard to believe, but over the last 22 seasons, the Yankees have only had two managers: Joe Torre and Joe Girardi. Cashman is said to prefer hiring people he has a preexisting relationship with, which figures to shape the team's managerial search.

The Yankees join the Phillies and Nationals as teams with managerial openings. The Red Sox (Alex Cora) and Mets (Mickey Callaway) both hired new managers recently.