Major League Baseball has altered its schedule due to Hurricane Hilary's trek over Southern California and the westernmost portion of the United States. Hilary drenched Southern California over the weekend after making landfall as a tropical storm.

MLB's schedule changes impacted three weekend series, those between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the San Diego Padres, the Tampa Bay Rays and the Los Angeles Angels, and the Miami Marlins and the Los Angeles Dodgers. All three of those series played doubleheaders on Saturday and were off on Sunday.

Another game was postponed Monday as the Angels pushed their scheduled home game against the Reds to Wednesday as part of a doubleheader. The Padres are set to host the Marlins on Monday night, while the Dodgers are heading out on a roadtrip that begins Tuesday in Cleveland.

"I'm very grateful that they were proactive in the thought," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters on Friday night, including ESPN.com. "It's certainly going to be an inconvenience for some people that had Sunday tickets, but to at least get ahead of it made sense to me. ... This is crazy. A hurricane, Southern California, this is very unprecedented, clearly. I just want to make sure we get ahead of it, people get safe and it passes us by."

Tropical storm watches and warnings have been issued within the Southern California region, marking the first time in history that's been necessary.