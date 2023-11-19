Major League Baseball's offseason has arrived, and with it, so has the official opening of free agency. As is the custom, incumbent teams had an exclusive five-day negotiating window with prospective free agents following the conclusion of the World Series. Now, that window has expired and any team can negotiate with the members of this year's free-agent class.
The biggest names on the market this winter are two-way player extraordinaire Shohei Ohtani and incoming Japanese ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who will be posted for MLB consideration by the Orix Buffaloes. Some other notables include potential NL Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell, outfielder Cody Bellinger, and third baseman Matt Chapman. Aaron Nola, meanwhile, has already agreed to return to the Phillies. Check out our top 50 list, including write-ups on every player, here.
CBS Sports will be keeping track of the top 50 free agents on the market below.
2023-24 MLB free agent tracker
|Rank
|Player
|POS
|Last Team
|New Team
|Status
|1
Shohei Ohtani (29)
|DH/RHP
|Free agent
|2
|Yoshinobu Yamamoto (25)
|RHP
|Orix Buffaloes (NPB)
|Free agent
|3
Cody Bellinger (28)
|1B/CF
|Free agent
|4
Matt Chapman (30)
|3B
|Free agent
|5
Aaron Nola (30)
|RHP
|Seven years, $172 million
|6
Blake Snell (30)
|LHP
|Free agent
|7
Eduardo Rodriguez (30)
|LHP
|Free agent
|8
Marcus Stroman (32)
|RHP
|Free agent
|9
Lucas Giolito (29)
|RHP
|Free agent
|10
Jordan Montgomery (30)
|LHP
|Free agent
|11
Kevin Kiermaier (33)
|CF
|Free agent
|12
Sonny Gray (34)
|RHP
|Free agent
|13
Rhys Hoskins (30)
|1B
|Free agent
|14
Josh Hader (29)
|LHP
|Free agent
|15
|Jung Hoo Lee (25)
|CF
|Kiwoom Heroes (KBO)
|Free agent
|16
Lourdes Gurriel (30)
|OF
|Free agent
|17
Jeimer Candelario (29)
|1B/3B
|Free agent
|18
Harrison Bader (29)
|CF
|Free agent
|19
Jorge Soler (31)
|DH
|Free agent
|20
Joc Pederson (31)
|OF/DH
|Free agent
|21
Justin Turner (38)
|3B/DH
|Free agent
|22
J.D. Martinez (36)
|DH
|Free agent
|23
Tim Anderson (30)
|SS
|Free agent
|24
Clayton Kershaw (35)
|LHP
|Free agent
|25
Jordan Hicks (27)
|RHP
|Free agent
|26
Hector Neris (34)
|RHP
|Free agent
|27
Teoscar Hernandez (31)
|OF
|Free agent
|28
Kenta Maeda (35)
|RHP
|Free agent
|29
Michael Wacha (32)
|RHP
|Free agent
|30
Gary Sanchez (30)
|C
|Free agent
|31
Michael Taylor (32)
|CF
|Free agent
|32
Robert Stephenson (30)
|RHP
|Free agent
|33
Michael Brantley (36)
|OF/DH
|Free agent
|34
Tommy Pham (35)
|OF/DH
|Free agent
|35
Gio Urshela (32)
|3B
|Free agent
|36
Tyler Mahle (29)
|RHP
|Free agent
|37
Luis Severino (29)
|RHP
|Free agent
|38
James Paxton (35)
|LHP
|Free agent
|39
Seth Lugo (34)
|RHP
|Free agent
|40
Aroldis Chapman (35)
|LHP
|Free agent
|41
Hyun-Jin Ryu (36)
|LHP
|Free agent
|42
|Shota Imanaga (30)
|LHP
|Yokohama DeNA BayStars (NPB)
|Free agent
|43
Mitch Garver (32)
|DH/C
|Free agent
|44
Jason Heyward (34)
|OF
|Free agent
|45
Ji-Man Choi (32)
|1B
|Free agent
|46
Garrett Cooper (32)
|1B
|Free agent
|47
Carlos Santana (37)
|1B
|Free agent
|48
Frankie Montas (30)
|RHP
|Free agent
|49
Amed Rosario (27)
|2B
|Free agent
|50
Donovan Solano (35)
|1B
|Free agent