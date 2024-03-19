MLB spring training games are officially happening, and 2024 Opening Day is fast approaching. In fact, the Dodgers and Padres are set to kick off the 2024 season on Wednesday with their series in Seoul, South Korea. A few notable MLB free agents remain on the market, which had been slow to develop.
That market picked up late Monday night, when the San Francisco Giants and reigning NL Cy Young award winner Blake Snell agreed to a two-year, $62 million pact, CBS Sports' Jim Bowden was able to confirm. That move comes just weeks after the Giants inked Matt Chapman to a three-year, $54 million deal with opt-outs after each of the first two seasons.
Previously, the Cubs re-signed Cody Bellinger to a three-year, $80 million deal with opt-outs after each of the first two years. And before that, the Twins kicked off February by agreeing to a deal with Carlos Santana, the Brewers have landed veteran catcher Gary Sánchez and Clayton Kershaw is sticking with the Dodgers. Slugger Jorge Soler, meanwhile is heading to the heart of San Francisco's lineup while Amed Rosario will help round out the Rays' infield. Tim Anderson will hope to rebound on a one-year deal with the Marlins, while the Tigers added Gio Urshela.
Additionally, there were a handful of notable signings in January. The Brewers signed slugger Rhys Hoskins, the Astros bolstered their bullpen with a five-year deal for Josh Hader and Justin Turner is heading north of the border to join the Blue Jays.
Now, only one of CBS Sports' top 10 free agents remains unsigned. Still, a few members of our top 50 free agents list are trying to figure out where they'll play in 2024. That group Jordan Montgomery, J.D. Martinez, Tommy Pham and Donovan Solano.
You can check out our top 50 free agent list, including write-ups on every player, here. CBS Sports will be keeping track of the top 50 free agents on the market below.
2023-24 MLB free agent tracker
|Rank
|Player
|POS
|Last Team
|New Team
|Status
|1
Shohei Ohtani (29)
|DH/RHP
|Signed 10-year, $700 million deal
|2
Yoshinobu Yamamoto (25)
|RHP
|Signed 12-year, $325 million deal
|3
Cody Bellinger (28)
|1B/CF
|Signed three-year, $80 million deal
|4
Matt Chapman (30)
|3B
|Signed three-year, $54 million deal with Giants.
|5
Aaron Nola (30)
|RHP
|Signed seven-year, $172 million deal
|6
Blake Snell (31)
|LHP
|Agreed to two-year, $62 million contract with opt-out after 2024.
|7
Eduardo Rodriguez (30)
|LHP
|Signed four-year, $80 million deal
|8
Marcus Stroman (32)
|RHP
|Signed two-year, $37 million deal
|9
Lucas Giolito (29)
|RHP
|Signed two-year, $38.5 million deal
|10
Jordan Montgomery (31)
|LHP
|Free agent
|11
Kevin Kiermaier (33)
|CF
|Signed one-year, $10.5 million deal
|12
Sonny Gray (34)
|RHP
|Signed three-year, $75 million deal
|13
Rhys Hoskins (31)
|1B
|Signed two-year, $34 million deal
|14
Josh Hader (29)
|LHP
|Signed five-year, $95 million deal
|15
Jung-Hoo Lee (25)
|CF
|Signed six-year, $113 million deal
|16
Lourdes Gurriel (30)
|OF
|Signed three-year, $42 million deal
|17
Jeimer Candelario (30)
|1B/3B
|Signed three-year, $45 million deal
|18
Harrison Bader (29)
|CF
|Signed one-year, $10.5 million deal
|19
Jorge Soler (32)
|DH
|Signed three-year $42 million deal
|20
Joc Pederson (31)
|OF/DH
|Signed one-year, $9.5 million deal
|21
Justin Turner (39)
|3B/DH
|Signed one-year, $13 million deal
|22
J.D. Martinez (36)
|DH
|Free agent
|23
Tim Anderson (30)
|SS
|Signed one-year, $5 million deal
|24
Clayton Kershaw (36)
|LHP
|Signed one-year, $5 million deal
|25
Jordan Hicks (27)
|RHP
|Signed four-year, $44 million deal
|26
Hector Neris (34)
|RHP
|Signed one-year, $9 millin deal
|27
Teoscar Hernandez (31)
|OF
|Signed one-year, $23.5 million deal
|28
Kenta Maeda (35)
|RHP
|Signed two-year, $24 million deal
|29
Michael Wacha (32)
|RHP
|Signed two-year, $32 million deal
|30
Gary Sanchez (31)
|C
|Signed one-year, $7 million deal
|31
Michael Taylor (32)
|CF
|Signed one-year, $4 million contract
|32
Robert Stephenson (31)
|RHP
|Signed three-year, $33 million contract
|33
Michael Brantley (36)
|OF/DH
|Retired
|34
Tommy Pham (36)
|OF/DH
|Free agent
|35
Gio Urshela (32)
|3B
|Signed one-year, $1.5 million deal
|36
Tyler Mahle (29)
|RHP
|Signed two-year, $22 million deal
|37
Luis Severino (30)
|RHP
|Signed one-year, $13 million deal
|38
James Paxton (35)
|LHP
|Signed one-year, $7 million deal
|39
Seth Lugo (34)
|RHP
|Signed three-year, $45 million deal
|40
Aroldis Chapman (36)
|LHP
|Signed one-year, $10.5 million deal
|41
Hyun-Jin Ryu (36)
|LHP
|Signed eight-year, $12.8 million deal
|42
Shota Imanaga (30)
|LHP
|Signed four-year, $53 million deal
|43
Mitch Garver (33)
|DH/C
|Signed two-year, $24 million deal
|44
Jason Heyward (34)
|OF
|Signed one-year, $9 million deal
|45
Ji-Man Choi (32)
|1B
|Signed one-year, $3.5 million split deal
|46
Garrett Cooper (33)
|1B
|Signed minor-league deal
|47
Carlos Santana (37)
|1B
|Signed one-year, $5.25 million deal
|48
Frankie Montas (30)
|RHP
|Signed one-year, $16 million deal
|49
Amed Rosario (28)
|2B
|Signed one-year, $1.5 million deal
|50
Donovan Solano (36)
|1B
|Free agent