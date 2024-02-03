santana-getty.png
Pitchers and catchers report to MLB spring training in less than two weeks, and 2024 Opening Day is fast approaching. Yet plenty of notable MLB free agents remain on the market, which has been slow to develop this offseason. There have been a handful of notable signings in January. The Brewers recently signed slugger Rhys Hoskins, the Astros bolstered their bullpen with a five-year deal for Josh Hader and Justin Turner is heading north of the border to join the Blue Jays. The Twins kicked off February by agreeing to a deal with Carlos Santana.

Four of CBS Sports' top 10 free agents remain unsigned, however, and more than 20 of our top 50 free agents are still figuring out where they'll play in 2024. That group includes Cody Bellinger, Blake Snell, Jordan Montgomery, Clayton Kershaw and J.D. Martinez.

You can check out our top 50 free agent list, including write-ups on every player, here. CBS Sports will be keeping track of the top 50 free agents on the market below.

2023-24 MLB free agent tracker

RankPlayerPOSLast TeamNew TeamStatus
1
Shohei Ohtani (29)
DH/RHP Signed 10-year, $700 million deal
2
Yoshinobu Yamamoto (25)
RHP
 Signed 12-year, $325 million deal
3
Cody Bellinger (28)
1B/CF
Free agent
4
Matt Chapman (30)
3B
Free agent
5
Aaron Nola (30)
RHP Signed seven-year, $172 million deal
6
Blake Snell (31)
LHP
Free agent
7
Eduardo Rodriguez (30)
LHP Signed four-year, $80 million deal
8
Marcus Stroman (32)
RHP Signed two-year, $37 million deal
9
Lucas Giolito (29)
RHP Signed two-year, $38.5 million deal
10
Jordan Montgomery (31)
LHP
Free agent
11
Kevin Kiermaier (33)
CF Signed one-year, $10.5 million deal
12
Sonny Gray (34)
RHP Signed three-year, $75 million deal
13
Rhys Hoskins (30)
1B Signed two-year, $34 million deal
14
Josh Hader (29)
LHP Signed five-year, $95 million deal
15
Jung-Hoo Lee (25)
CF
 Signed six-year, $113 million deal
16
Lourdes Gurriel (30)
OF Signed three-year, $42 million deal
17
Jeimer Candelario (30)
1B/3B Signed three-year, $45 million deal
18
Harrison Bader (29)
CF Signed one-year, $10.5 million deal
19
Jorge Soler (31)
DH
Free agent
20
Joc Pederson (31)
OF/DH Signed one-year, $9.5 million deal
21
Justin Turner (39)
3B/DH Signed one-year, $13 million deal
22
J.D. Martinez (36)
DH
Free agent
23
Tim Anderson (30)
SS
Free agent
24
Clayton Kershaw (35)
LHP
Free agent
25
Jordan Hicks (27)
RHP Signed four-year, $44 million deal
26
Hector Neris (34)
RHP
Free agent
27
Teoscar Hernandez (31)
OF Signed one-year, $23.5 million deal
28
Kenta Maeda (35)
RHP Signed two-year, $24 million deal
29
Michael Wacha (32)
RHP Signed two-year, $32 million deal
30
Gary Sanchez (31)
C
Free agent
31
Michael Taylor (32)
CF
Free agent
32
Robert Stephenson (30)
RHP Signed three-year, $33 million contract
33
Michael Brantley (36)
OF/DH
Retired
34
Tommy Pham (35)
OF/DH
Free agent
35
Gio Urshela (32)
3B
Free agent
36
Tyler Mahle (29)
RHP Signed two-year, $22 million deal
37
Luis Severino (29)
RHP Signed one-year, $13 million deal
38
James Paxton (35)
LHP Signed one-year, $7 million deal
39
Seth Lugo (34)
RHP Signed three-year, $45 million deal
40
Aroldis Chapman (35)
LHP Signed one-year, $10.5 million deal
41
Hyun-Jin Ryu (36)
LHP
Free agent
42
Shota Imanaga (30)
LHP
 Signed four-year, $53 million deal
43
Mitch Garver (33)
DH/C Signed two-year, $24 million deal
44
Jason Heyward (34)
OF Signed one-year, $9 million deal
45
Ji-Man Choi (32)
1B
Free agent
46
Garrett Cooper (33)
1B
Free agent
47
Carlos Santana (37)
1B Signed one-year, $5.25 million deal
48
Frankie Montas (30)
RHP Signed one-year, $16 million deal
49
Amed Rosario (28)
2B
Free agent
50
Donovan Solano (36)
1B
Free agent