Pitchers and catchers report to MLB spring training in less than two weeks, and 2024 Opening Day is fast approaching. Yet plenty of notable MLB free agents remain on the market, which has been slow to develop this offseason. There have been a handful of notable signings in January. The Brewers recently signed slugger Rhys Hoskins, the Astros bolstered their bullpen with a five-year deal for Josh Hader and Justin Turner is heading north of the border to join the Blue Jays. The Twins kicked off February by agreeing to a deal with Carlos Santana.

Four of CBS Sports' top 10 free agents remain unsigned, however, and more than 20 of our top 50 free agents are still figuring out where they'll play in 2024. That group includes Cody Bellinger, Blake Snell, Jordan Montgomery, Clayton Kershaw and J.D. Martinez.

You can check out our top 50 free agent list, including write-ups on every player, here. CBS Sports will be keeping track of the top 50 free agents on the market below.

2023-24 MLB free agent tracker