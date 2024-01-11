The new year is here, and 2024 will see some notable MLB free agent signings as many big names still sit on the market. The Los Angeles Dodgers have done their best to win the winter so far, adding the top two free agents on the market in December, guaranteeing more than $1 billion to Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto. Ohtani, baseball's best and most unique player, signed a $700 million contract that has unprecedented deferrals. Less than two weeks after landing Ohtani, LA agreed to a deal with his countryman Yamamtoto, a 25-year-old pitcher who dazzled in Japan but has never pitched in MLB.

Pitchers Lucas Giolito (two years, $38.5 million from the Red Sox) Aaron Nola (seven years, $172 million to stay with the Phillies) and Eduardo Rodriguez (four years, $80 million from the Diamondbacks) have also signed new deals, but five of the top 10 free agents remained unsigned. Cody Bellinger, Marcus Stroman and Jordan Montgomery are some of the notable names left on the market, and there should be more free agent activity in the new year with Ohtani and Yamamoto off the board.

You can check out our top 50 free agent list, including write-ups on every player, here. CBS Sports will be keeping track of the top 50 free agents on the market below.

2023-24 MLB free agent tracker