The new year is here, and 2024 will see some notable MLB free agent signings as many big names still sit on the market. The Los Angeles Dodgers have done their best to win the winter so far, adding the top two free agents on the market in December, guaranteeing more than $1 billion to Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto. Ohtani, baseball's best and most unique player, signed a $700 million contract that has unprecedented deferrals. Less than two weeks after landing Ohtani, LA agreed to a deal with his countryman Yamamtoto, a 25-year-old pitcher who dazzled in Japan but has never pitched in MLB.

Pitchers Lucas Giolito (two years, $38.5 million from the Red Sox) Aaron Nola (seven years, $172 million to stay with the Phillies) and Eduardo Rodriguez (four years, $80 million from the Diamondbacks) have also signed new deals, but five of the top 10 free agents remained unsigned. Cody Bellinger, Marcus Stroman and Jordan Montgomery are some of the notable names left on the market, and there should be more free agent activity in the new year with Ohtani and Yamamoto off the board.

You can check out our top 50 free agent list, including write-ups on every player, here. CBS Sports will be keeping track of the top 50 free agents on the market below.

2023-24 MLB free agent tracker

RankPlayerPOSLast TeamNew TeamStatus
1
Shohei Ohtani (29)
DH/RHP Signed 10-year, $700 million deal
2
Yoshinobu Yamamoto (25)
RHPOrix Buffaloes (NPB)
 Signed 12-year, $325 million deal
3
Cody Bellinger (28)
1B/CF
Free agent
4
Matt Chapman (30)
3B
Free agent
5
Aaron Nola (30)
RHP Signed seven-year, $172 million deal
6
Blake Snell (31)
LHP
Free agent
7
Eduardo Rodriguez (30)
LHP Signed four-year, $80 million deal
8
Marcus Stroman (32)
RHP
Free agent
9
Lucas Giolito (29)
RHP Signed two-year, $38.5 million deal
10
Jordan Montgomery (31)
LHP
Free agent
11
Kevin Kiermaier (33)
CF Signed one-year, $10.5 million deal
12
Sonny Gray (34)
RHP Signed three-year, $75 million deal
13
Rhys Hoskins (30)
1B
Free agent
14
Josh Hader (29)
LHP
Free agent
15
Jung-Hoo Lee (25)
CFKiwoom Heroes (KBO)
 Signed six-year, $113 million deal
16
Lourdes Gurriel (30)
OF Signed three-year, $42 million deal
17
Jeimer Candelario (30)
1B/3B Signed three-year, $45 million deal
18
Harrison Bader (29)
CF Signed one-year, $10.5 million deal
19
Jorge Soler (31)
DH
Free agent
20
Joc Pederson (31)
OF/DH
Free agent
21
Justin Turner (39)
3B/DH
Free agent
22
J.D. Martinez (36)
DH
Free agent
23
Tim Anderson (30)
SS
Free agent
24
Clayton Kershaw (35)
LHP
Free agent
25
Jordan Hicks (27)
RHP
Free agent
26
Hector Neris (34)
RHP
Free agent
27
Teoscar Hernandez (31)
OF Signed one-year, $23.5 million deal
28
Kenta Maeda (35)
RHP Signed two-year, $24 million deal
29
Michael Wacha (32)
RHP Signed two-year, $32 million deal
30
Gary Sanchez (31)
C
Free agent
31
Michael Taylor (32)
CF
Free agent
32
Robert Stephenson (30)
RHP
Free agent
33
Michael Brantley (36)
OF/DH
Retired
34
Tommy Pham (35)
OF/DH
Free agent
35
Gio Urshela (32)
3B
Free agent
36
Tyler Mahle (29)
RHP Signed two-year, $22 million deal
37
Luis Severino (29)
RHP Signed one-year, $13 million deal
38
James Paxton (35)
LHP
Free agent
39
Seth Lugo (34)
RHP Signed three-year, $45 million deal
40
Aroldis Chapman (35)
LHP
Free agent
41
Hyun-Jin Ryu (36)
LHP
Free agent
42Shota Imanaga (30)
LHPYokohama DeNA BayStars (NPB)

Free agent
43
Mitch Garver (32)
DH/C Signed two-year, $24 million deal
44
Jason Heyward (34)
OF Signed one-year, $9 million deal
45
Ji-Man Choi (32)
1B
Free agent
46
Garrett Cooper (33)
1B
Free agent
47
Carlos Santana (37)
1B
Free agent
48
Frankie Montas (30)
RHP Signed one-year, $16 million deal
49
Amed Rosario (28)
2B
Free agent
50
Donovan Solano (36)
1B
Free agent