Pitchers and catchers report to MLB spring training in less than three weeks, and 2024 Opening Day is fast approaching. Yet plenty of notable MLB free agents remain on the market, which has been slow to develop this offseason. There have been a handful of notable signings in January. The Brewers recently signed slugger Rhys Hoskins, the Astros bolstered their bullpen with a five-year deal for Josh Hader, the Pirates added veteran reliever Aroldis Chapman and the NL champion Diamondbacks slotted Joc Pederson in at DH.
Four of CBS Sports' top 10 free agents remain unsigned, however, and more than 20 of our top 50 free agents are still figuring out where they'll play in 2024. That group includes Cody Bellinger, Blake Snell, Jordan Montgomery, Clayton Kershaw and J.D. Martinez.
You can check out our top 50 free agent list, including write-ups on every player, here. CBS Sports will be keeping track of the top 50 free agents on the market below.
2023-24 MLB free agent tracker
|Rank
|Player
|POS
|Last Team
|New Team
|Status
|1
Shohei Ohtani (29)
|DH/RHP
|Signed 10-year, $700 million deal
|2
Yoshinobu Yamamoto (25)
|RHP
|Orix Buffaloes (NPB)
|Signed 12-year, $325 million deal
|3
Cody Bellinger (28)
|1B/CF
|Free agent
|4
Matt Chapman (30)
|3B
|Free agent
|5
Aaron Nola (30)
|RHP
|Signed seven-year, $172 million deal
|6
Blake Snell (31)
|LHP
|Free agent
|7
Eduardo Rodriguez (30)
|LHP
|Signed four-year, $80 million deal
|8
Marcus Stroman (32)
|RHP
|Signed two-year, $37 million deal
|9
Lucas Giolito (29)
|RHP
|Signed two-year, $38.5 million deal
|10
Jordan Montgomery (31)
|LHP
|Free agent
|11
Kevin Kiermaier (33)
|CF
|Signed one-year, $10.5 million deal
|12
Sonny Gray (34)
|RHP
|Signed three-year, $75 million deal
|13
Rhys Hoskins (30)
|1B
|Signed two-year, $34 million deal
|14
Josh Hader (29)
|LHP
|Signed five-year, $95 million deal
|15
Jung-Hoo Lee (25)
|CF
|Kiwoom Heroes (KBO)
|Signed six-year, $113 million deal
|16
Lourdes Gurriel (30)
|OF
|Signed three-year, $42 million deal
|17
Jeimer Candelario (30)
|1B/3B
|Signed three-year, $45 million deal
|18
Harrison Bader (29)
|CF
|Signed one-year, $10.5 million deal
|19
Jorge Soler (31)
|DH
|Free agent
|20
Joc Pederson (31)
|OF/DH
|Signed one-year deal
|21
Justin Turner (39)
|3B/DH
|Free agent
|22
J.D. Martinez (36)
|DH
|Free agent
|23
Tim Anderson (30)
|SS
|Free agent
|24
Clayton Kershaw (35)
|LHP
|Free agent
|25
Jordan Hicks (27)
|RHP
|Signed four-year, $44M deal
|26
Hector Neris (34)
|RHP
|Free agent
|27
Teoscar Hernandez (31)
|OF
|Signed one-year, $23.5 million deal
|28
Kenta Maeda (35)
|RHP
|Signed two-year, $24 million deal
|29
Michael Wacha (32)
|RHP
|Signed two-year, $32 million deal
|30
Gary Sanchez (31)
|C
|Free agent
|31
Michael Taylor (32)
|CF
|Free agent
|32
Robert Stephenson (30)
|RHP
|Signed three-year, $33 million contract
|33
Michael Brantley (36)
|OF/DH
|Retired
|34
Tommy Pham (35)
|OF/DH
|Free agent
|35
Gio Urshela (32)
|3B
|Free agent
|36
Tyler Mahle (29)
|RHP
|Signed two-year, $22 million deal
|37
Luis Severino (29)
|RHP
|Signed one-year, $13 million deal
|38
James Paxton (35)
|LHP
|Signed one-year, $11 million deal
|39
Seth Lugo (34)
|RHP
|Signed three-year, $45 million deal
|40
Aroldis Chapman (35)
|LHP
|Signed one-year, $10.5 million deal
|41
Hyun-Jin Ryu (36)
|LHP
|Free agent
|42
Shota Imanaga (30)
|LHP
|Yokohama DeNA BayStars (NPB)
|Signed four-year, $53 million deal
|43
Mitch Garver (33)
|DH/C
|Signed two-year, $24 million deal
|44
Jason Heyward (34)
|OF
|Signed one-year, $9 million deal
|45
Ji-Man Choi (32)
|1B
|Free agent
|46
Garrett Cooper (33)
|1B
|Free agent
|47
Carlos Santana (37)
|1B
|Free agent
|48
Frankie Montas (30)
|RHP
|Signed one-year, $16 million deal
|49
Amed Rosario (28)
|2B
|Free agent
|50
Donovan Solano (36)
|1B
|Free agent