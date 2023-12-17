Major League Baseball's offseason is underway, and some of the top free agents are inking new deals. Finally, that includes Shohei Ohtani, who announced he was heading to the Dodgers on a massive 10-year, $700 million deal.

Eduardo Rodriguez (Diamondbacks) and Jeimer Candelario (Reds) were among the players who signed new deals at the Winter Meetings. Right-handed starters Aaron Nola and Sonny Gray signed in November, but the unusually slow offseason should pick up now with Ohtani off the board. You can check out our top 50 free agent list, including write-ups on every player, here.

CBS Sports will be keeping track of the top 50 free agents on the market below.

2023-24 MLB free agent tracker