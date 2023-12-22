Major League Baseball's offseason is underway, and some of the top free agents are inking new deals. In an unprecedented offseason, the Dodgers have blown out the competition, signing Shohei Ohtani on a massive 10-year, $700 million deal and just days later adding NPB ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto to the rotation for 12 years and $325 million.

Eduardo Rodriguez (Diamondbacks) and Jeimer Candelario (Reds) were among the players who signed new deals at the Winter Meetings. Right-handed starters Aaron Nola and Sonny Gray signed in November, but the unusually slow offseason should pick up now with Ohtani and Yamamoto off the board. You can check out our top 50 free agent list, including write-ups on every player, here.

CBS Sports will be keeping track of the top 50 free agents on the market below.

2023-24 MLB free agent tracker