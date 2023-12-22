Major League Baseball's offseason is underway, and some of the top free agents are inking new deals. In an unprecedented offseason, the Dodgers have blown out the competition, signing Shohei Ohtani on a massive 10-year, $700 million deal and just days later adding NPB ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto to the rotation for 12 years and $325 million.
Eduardo Rodriguez (Diamondbacks) and Jeimer Candelario (Reds) were among the players who signed new deals at the Winter Meetings. Right-handed starters Aaron Nola and Sonny Gray signed in November, but the unusually slow offseason should pick up now with Ohtani and Yamamoto off the board. You can check out our top 50 free agent list, including write-ups on every player, here.
CBS Sports will be keeping track of the top 50 free agents on the market below.
2023-24 MLB free agent tracker
|Rank
|Player
|POS
|Last Team
|New Team
|Status
|1
Shohei Ohtani (29)
|DH/RHP
|Signed 10-year, $700 million deal
|2
|Yoshinobu Yamamoto (25)
|RHP
|Orix Buffaloes (NPB)
|Signed 12-year, $325 million deal
|3
Cody Bellinger (28)
|1B/CF
|Free agent
|4
Matt Chapman (30)
|3B
|Free agent
|5
Aaron Nola (30)
|RHP
|Signed seven-year, $172 million deal
|6
Blake Snell (31)
|LHP
|Free agent
|7
Eduardo Rodriguez (30)
|LHP
|Signed four-year, $80 million deal
|8
Marcus Stroman (32)
|RHP
|Free agent
|9
Lucas Giolito (29)
|RHP
|Free agent
|10
Jordan Montgomery (30)
|LHP
|Free agent
|11
Kevin Kiermaier (33)
|CF
|Free agent
|12
Sonny Gray (34)
|RHP
|Signed three-year, $75 million deal
|13
Rhys Hoskins (30)
|1B
|Free agent
|14
Josh Hader (29)
|LHP
|Free agent
|15
|Jung Hoo Lee (25)
|CF
|Kiwoom Heroes (KBO)
|Signed six-year, $113 million deal
|16
Lourdes Gurriel (30)
|OF
|Signed three-year, $42 million deal
|17
Jeimer Candelario (30)
|1B/3B
|Signed three-year, $45 million deal
|18
Harrison Bader (29)
|CF
|Free agent
|19
Jorge Soler (31)
|DH
|Free agent
|20
Joc Pederson (31)
|OF/DH
|Free agent
|21
Justin Turner (39)
|3B/DH
|Free agent
|22
J.D. Martinez (36)
|DH
|Free agent
|23
Tim Anderson (30)
|SS
|Free agent
|24
Clayton Kershaw (35)
|LHP
|Free agent
|25
Jordan Hicks (27)
|RHP
|Free agent
|26
Hector Neris (34)
|RHP
|Free agent
|27
Teoscar Hernandez (31)
|OF
|Free agent
|28
Kenta Maeda (35)
|RHP
|Signed two-year, $24 million deal
|29
Michael Wacha (32)
|RHP
|Signed two-year, $32 million deal
|30
Gary Sanchez (31)
|C
|Free agent
|31
Michael Taylor (32)
|CF
|Free agent
|32
Robert Stephenson (30)
|RHP
|Free agent
|33
Michael Brantley (36)
|OF/DH
|Free agent
|34
Tommy Pham (35)
|OF/DH
|Free agent
|35
Gio Urshela (32)
|3B
|Free agent
|36
Tyler Mahle (29)
|RHP
|Signed two-year, $22 million deal
|37
Luis Severino (29)
|RHP
|Signed one-year, $13 million deal
|38
James Paxton (35)
|LHP
|Free agent
|39
Seth Lugo (34)
|RHP
|Signed three-year, $45 million deal
|40
Aroldis Chapman (35)
|LHP
|Free agent
|41
Hyun-Jin Ryu (36)
|LHP
|Free agent
|42
|Shota Imanaga (30)
|LHP
|Yokohama DeNA BayStars (NPB)
|Free agent
|43
Mitch Garver (32)
|DH/C
|Free agent
|44
Jason Heyward (34)
|OF
|Signed one-year, $9 million deal
|45
Ji-Man Choi (32)
|1B
|Free agent
|46
Garrett Cooper (32)
|1B
|Free agent
|47
Carlos Santana (37)
|1B
|Free agent
|48
Frankie Montas (30)
|RHP
|Free agent
|49
Amed Rosario (28)
|2B
|Free agent
|50
Donovan Solano (36)
|1B
|Free agent