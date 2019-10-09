MLB rumors: Mets will interview at least three managerial candidates in person, including Joe Girardi

While the postseason swirls about us, the New York Mets are working to find a dugout replacement for ousted manager Mickey Callaway.

That search may be reaching the next stage, as three candidates will reportedly interview in person with the Mets for their vacancy. Former Yankees and Marlins manager Joe Girardi will certainly be granted a sit-down interview, Jon Heyman reports. Girardi, who soon turns 55, is a former MLB catcher who managed the Yankees 10 seasons and led them to the World Series title in 2009. Prior to that, Girardi spent one season as manager of the Marlins. In addition to plenty of experience in the dugout and with the New York media, Girardi is also a tactically adept manager. All three points distinguish him from Callaway.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic adds two more names to the in-person interview list: former Mets outfielder Carlos Beltran and current Diamondbacks farm director Mike Bell. Beltran, one of the top players of his era, spent parts of seven seasons in a Mets uniform, and in addition to his excellence on the field was long regarded as a quality leader in the clubhouse, particularly in his later years. A number of teams in recent years have prioritized presence, communication skills, and comfort level with advanced metrics in their managerial hires over dugout experience. A Beltran hire would be one that fits such a model. As for Bell, he's the younger brother of Reds manager David Bell (and the son of former MLB player and manager Buddy Bell), and he's a key member of the highly regarded D-Backs front office.

That's not an exhaustive list, of course, but right those are the three candidates reportedly ensured an in-person chance to make their case for the job. Joel Sherman adds former Blue Jays manager John Gibbons as a possibility, and informed speculation has named former longtime managers Dusty Baker and Buck Showalter as potential candidates.