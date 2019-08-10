MLB scores: Mike Trout homers as Angels snap eight-game losing streak; Gary Sanchez homers in return to Yankees

The second Saturday in August brings us a full 15-game slate of big league action. Among them are important intra-division games in Minnesota and Queens. Here's everything you need to know about Saturday's MLB action.

Angels snap eight-game losing streak

Barring a miracle, the Angels will miss the postseason for the seventh time in Mike Trout's eight full seasons. The Halos went into Saturday's game riding an eight-game losing streak that dropped them to 56-61 on the year.

The Angels snapped their losing streak with a blowout win over the Red Sox on Saturday. Trout chipped in offensively with a rocket two-run home run over the Green Monster. It was his first career home run at Fenway Park. Check it out:

Trout has now homered in every AL park. He has yet to homer in five NL parks: Busch Stadium (three games), Chase Field (two games), Citizens Bank Park (two games), Nationals Park (five games), PNC Park (three games), and Wrigley Field (five games).

The Angels sit 10 1/2 games behind the second wild-card spot and are essentially auditioning pitchers for next year's staff. As for the Red Sox, they are six games behind the second wild-card spot. If they're to make a run, it has to start soon.

Sanchez homers in return to Yankees

The Yankees have their All-Star catcher back. Gary Sanchez returned to the lineup Saturday after spending roughly two weeks on the injured list with a groin strain. And in his first game back, Sanchez went deep. To the action footage:

That was home run No. 25 for Sanchez. The injuries -- he also missed two weeks with a calf problem in April -- probably cost him a shot at becoming the sixth catcher in history to hit 40 homers in a season (Hall of Famers Johnny Bench and Mike Piazza both did it twice), but he still has a chance for his second career 30-homer season.

It should be noted New York's catchers were excellent while Sanchez was sidelined. Austin Romine and Kyle Higashioka combined to hit .317 with 11 homers in 16 games.

Stat of the Day: Votto becomes GABP all-time hits leader

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati has a new all-time hits leader. Joey Votto's first-inning double against Kyle Hendricks on Saturday gave him sole possession of first place on the ballpark's hits leaderboard. Here's the milestone blast:

With this double, Joey Votto is now Great American Ball Park’s all-time hits leader (865) passing Brandon Phillips!#BornToBaseball pic.twitter.com/3qEtBEZGbt — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) August 10, 2019

Great American Ball Park opened in 2003 and is the eighth oldest ballpark in the National League, if you can believe that. Here is the ballpark's hits leaderboard:

Joey Votto: 865 (and counting) Brandon Phillips: 864 Jay Bruce: 565 Adam Dunn: 379 Zack Cozart: 353

Votto is already the all-time home run leader at Great American Ball Park with 151. He broke a tie with Bruce back in 2017.

