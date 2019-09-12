MLB scores, schedule: MLB sets home run record; Mets crush D-Backs and more
Here is everything you need to know about the day in baseball
Yet another home run record has fallen. Can the Brewers bounce back from hearing the news they've lost Christian Yelich? There was some seriously early-game craziness in Texas, same with Queens and the defending champs are pretty hapless right now. Plus, it's 9/11 and there were obviously some very patriotic showings at every ballpark across the country. Here was the Mets' tribute:
All this and more in our nightly roundup. Let's get to it.
Select games can be streamed regionally via fuboTV (Try for free). For more on what channel each game is on, click here.
Baseball schedule/scores for Wednesday, September 11
- Yankees vs. Tigers, POSTPONED
- FINAL: Orioles 7, Dodgers 3 (box score)
- FINAL: Braves 3, Phillies 1 (box score)
- FINAL: Blue Jays 8, Red Sox 0 (box score)
- FINAL: Mets 9, Diamondbacks 0 (box score)
- FINAL: Brewers 7, Marlins 5 (box score)
- FINAL: Nationals 6, Twins 2 (box score)
- Rays vs. Rangers (GameTracker)
- FINAL: Indians 4, Angels 3 (box score)
- FINAL: Athletics 5, Astros 3 (box score)
- FINAL: Royals 8, White Sox 6 (box score)
- Cardinals vs. Rockies (GameTracker)
- Pirates vs. Giants (GameTracker)
- Cubs vs. Padres (GameTracker)
- Reds vs. Mariners (GameTracker)
MLB sets new home run record
This season has now seen more home runs than any other season in Major League Baseball history and we still have 2 1/2 weeks to go. Jonathan Villar of the Orioles had the record-breaking blast:
That was the 22nd home run of the night, if you would like some kind of idea just how much 2019 is going to shatter the record. For more, here's the full story on the record.
Mets crush Ray after questionable defensive decision
Diamondbacks starter Robbie Ray could have been out of the first inning with one run allowed, but left fielder Tim Locastro decided to ... play it safe?
Todd Frazier would homer on the next at-bat and Brandon Nimmo also went yard, making it back-to-back jacks and a 5-0 Mets lead. Ray would then allow a double before being removed from the game. Yikes.
The Mets would cruise to a blowout win and have taken the first three games of this four-game series. They are certainly still within striking range of the second NL wild card, too, in a race that keeps heating up as the Cubs refuse to play well enough to put it away.
A's pitching prospect does well in debut
A's pitcher Jesus Luzardo will eventually be a starting pitcher, but the 21-year-old hurler made his MLB debut in relief on Wednesday. After five Brett Anderson innings, Luzardo came on to work three innings. He allowed just one run on one hit, which was a solo homer. He retired the other nine batters he faced. Pretty impressive work against the mighty Astros' offense. For anyone wanting a look at his stuff, here's his first strikeout:
Rowdy owns the Red Sox
What is it about the Red Sox that makes Blue Jays first baseman/designated hitter Rowdy Tellez step up his game? Check out Tellez's numbers against the Red Sox vs. everyone else heading into Wednesday night.
vs. Boston Red Sox: .429/.512/1.029, 3 2B, 6 HR, 13 RBI in 41 plate appearances
vs. Every other team: .198/.260/.365, 12 2B, 12 HR, 34 RBI in 312 PA
Wednesday, he continued tearing the Red Sox apart with another home run. Seven of his 19 have come against the Red Sox despite not even having 50 plate appearances against them. Remarkable.
The Red Sox mustered just two hits, by the way. They barely look like they are even trying at this point. What a mess less than one year after being world beaters.
Brewers survive first test without Yelich
Brewers superstar and MVP candidate Christian Yelich fractured his kneecap on Tuesday night. The Brewers went to the ninth inning tied with the lowly Marlins, but Mike Moustakas took care of business in the ninth:
Wednesday marked Moustakas' birthday, as noted in the tweet and boy did he celebrate. He went 3 for 4 with two homers and five RBI. He certainly did his part to fill the Yelich void.
The Brewers need to step up to make the playoffs without their star, but the good news is they have a soft schedule the rest of the way.
Strasburg records NL-best 17th win
Especially in these days where starting pitchers rarely throw complete games and don't often work more than six innings, the individual win as a stat is not even close to the best way to judge starting pitchers, but some people still care about it. Plus, it's not like a bad pitcher can do something like go 17-6. That's exactly what Nationals starter Stephen Strasburg is after his victory Wednesday in Minnesota. He leads the NL in wins, which many pitchers consider a feather in their cap.
Severino makes rehab start
Yankees ace Luis Severino had his second rehab start, this time with Double-A Trenton. He worked 3 2/3 innings, striking out four without walking anyone, but he coughed up four runs (one earned) in the 3rd and 4th innings combined. For the full story, click here.
Quick hits
- Who will win the AL Rookie of the Year? What about the NL version?
- Here is what you need to know about the Yelich injury.
- We also tackled Trent Grisham, Yelich's replacement, as well as the injury's impact on the playoff and NL MVP races.
- Nationals GM Mike Rizzo is "confident" SP Stephen Strasburg will remain with the team.
- Giants SP Johnny Cueto threw five scoreless in his first start since Tommy John surgery.
- The Mariners set a new record for players used, and one of them hit a memorable home run.
- We put the 2019 White Sox to sleep now that they're eliminated from postseason contention.
- The Astros honored Yordan Alvarez's big-time home run by making the seat orange.
- Ronald Acuna Jr. robbed a home run ... and then turned it into an inside-the-park homer.
- Pirates RP Kyle Crick's season is over after a fight with teammate Felipe Vazquez.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Severino's rehab start a mixed bag
Severino allowed four runs in 3 2/3 innings, though only one run was earned
-
MLB sets new HR record at 6,106
Home run records continue to fall in Major League Baseball
-
Top Picks: Two MLB 'dogs among best bets
Also, watch SportsLine on CBS Sports HQ live at 6 p.m. ET for all today's best bets
-
How Yelich injury impacts NL MVP race
Cody Bellinger holds the advantage in a few important categories
-
Things to know about Yelich's injury
Reigning National League MVP Christian Yelich fractured his kneecap on Tuesday night in Miami
-
Yanks' Hicks unlikely to return in 2019
Hicks has been out for the past month due to a flexor strain in his elbow