MLB scores, schedule: MLB sets home run record; Mets crush D-Backs and more

Yet another home run record has fallen. Can the Brewers bounce back from hearing the news they've lost Christian Yelich? There was some seriously early-game craziness in Texas, same with Queens and the defending champs are pretty hapless right now. Plus, it's 9/11 and there were obviously some very patriotic showings at every ballpark across the country. Here was the Mets' tribute:

All this and more in our nightly roundup. Let's get to it.

Baseball schedule/scores for Wednesday, September 11

MLB sets new home run record

This season has now seen more home runs than any other season in Major League Baseball history and we still have 2 1/2 weeks to go. Jonathan Villar of the Orioles had the record-breaking blast:

That was the 22nd home run of the night, if you would like some kind of idea just how much 2019 is going to shatter the record. For more, here's the full story on the record.

Mets crush Ray after questionable defensive decision

Diamondbacks starter Robbie Ray could have been out of the first inning with one run allowed, but left fielder Tim Locastro decided to ... play it safe?

Todd Frazier would homer on the next at-bat and Brandon Nimmo also went yard, making it back-to-back jacks and a 5-0 Mets lead. Ray would then allow a double before being removed from the game. Yikes.

The Mets would cruise to a blowout win and have taken the first three games of this four-game series. They are certainly still within striking range of the second NL wild card, too, in a race that keeps heating up as the Cubs refuse to play well enough to put it away.

A's pitching prospect does well in debut

A's pitcher Jesus Luzardo will eventually be a starting pitcher, but the 21-year-old hurler made his MLB debut in relief on Wednesday. After five Brett Anderson innings, Luzardo came on to work three innings. He allowed just one run on one hit, which was a solo homer. He retired the other nine batters he faced. Pretty impressive work against the mighty Astros' offense. For anyone wanting a look at his stuff, here's his first strikeout:

Rowdy owns the Red Sox

What is it about the Red Sox that makes Blue Jays first baseman/designated hitter Rowdy Tellez step up his game? Check out Tellez's numbers against the Red Sox vs. everyone else heading into Wednesday night.

vs. Boston Red Sox: .429/.512/1.029, 3 2B, 6 HR, 13 RBI in 41 plate appearances

vs. Every other team: .198/.260/.365, 12 2B, 12 HR, 34 RBI in 312 PA

Wednesday, he continued tearing the Red Sox apart with another home run. Seven of his 19 have come against the Red Sox despite not even having 50 plate appearances against them. Remarkable.

The Red Sox mustered just two hits, by the way. They barely look like they are even trying at this point. What a mess less than one year after being world beaters.

Brewers survive first test without Yelich

Brewers superstar and MVP candidate Christian Yelich fractured his kneecap on Tuesday night. The Brewers went to the ninth inning tied with the lowly Marlins, but Mike Moustakas took care of business in the ninth:

Wednesday marked Moustakas' birthday, as noted in the tweet and boy did he celebrate. He went 3 for 4 with two homers and five RBI. He certainly did his part to fill the Yelich void.

The Brewers need to step up to make the playoffs without their star, but the good news is they have a soft schedule the rest of the way.

Strasburg records NL-best 17th win

Especially in these days where starting pitchers rarely throw complete games and don't often work more than six innings, the individual win as a stat is not even close to the best way to judge starting pitchers, but some people still care about it. Plus, it's not like a bad pitcher can do something like go 17-6. That's exactly what Nationals starter Stephen Strasburg is after his victory Wednesday in Minnesota. He leads the NL in wins, which many pitchers consider a feather in their cap.

Severino makes rehab start

Yankees ace Luis Severino had his second rehab start, this time with Double-A Trenton. He worked 3 2/3 innings, striking out four without walking anyone, but he coughed up four runs (one earned) in the 3rd and 4th innings combined. For the full story, click here.

