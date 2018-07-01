MLB Sunday scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Mets move back ahead of the Marlins

The first day of July features a good, healthy helping of baseball action. That means 15 games, all but one coming during the day. That night game, by the way? The Red Sox and Yankees.

Sunday's baseball scores

Mets escape cellar

The Mets concluded their series with the Marlins on Sunday, winning the finale behind a strong pitching performance from Steven Matz. For as sorry as it sounds, it was a big win: New York's victory means the Mets are once again ahead of the Marlins in the standings, albeit barely.

It's unbelievable that the Mets season has came to this, given how they started and that they possessed a share of first place as recently as May 1. But here, some two months and a 5-21 June later, the Mets are just happy to avoid last place.

The Mets will now jet to Toronto for a two-game series before returning home in time to begin a 13-game homestand that will see them host the Rays, Phillies and Nationals. The Marlins, for their part, will play the Rays, Nationals, and Brewers, so it's possible the two teams trade last place between now and the All-Star Break.

Harvey-led Reds top Brewers

Matt Harvey came as close as one can to recording a quality start without actually recording it in his Sunday outing against the Brewers.

Harvey threw 5 ⅔ innings of shutout ball, limiting the Brewers to just two hits as part of a win. He struck out six and recorded 12 whiffs on 68 pitches -- six of those coming on his slider, which has been more effective lately than it was during his time earlier this season with the Mets.

Harvey has now lowered his seasonal ERA to 4.91 -- that's a feat, considering it was 7.00 when he joined Cincy's rotation.

Tigers end losing streak



It's a new month, and so far July has brought better vibes for the Tigers.

Detroit entered Sunday having lost 11 consecutive games, the longest such streak in baseball. The Tigers had not won a game since June 17, and had seen their record dip from 36-37 to 36-48. Yet on Sunday the Tigers were able to start the month off right, boat-racing the Blue Jays by a 9-1 score.

The Tigers had came close to knocking off the Jays in each of their previous two games, losing by a run apiece, including in walk-off fashion on Saturday. On Sunday, they didn't leave the game to chance. Instead, they throttled J.A. Happ in what figured to be one of his final starts for the Jays: he exited in the sixth having allowed 10 hits and seven runs. (Happ's opposite, Jordan Zimmermann, threw seven one-run innings.)

The Tigers were paced by four hitters who had multiple knocks: Niko Goodrum collected three singles and a double; Nicholas Castellanos homered and drove in four; Jacoby Jones also homered and drove in two; and Jose Iglesias added a pair with two singles. Add it all up, and that was more than enough.

Snell continues to excel

Blake Snell is having a better season than you realized. The Rays' lanky lefty entered Sunday's matchup against the Astros sporting a 2.31 ERA and 2.83 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

Snell found a way to improve both marks despite facing the World Series champions. In 7 ⅓ innings, he struck out 10 batters and walked one. He also allowed just four hits and one run. For those wondering, he now has a seasonal ERA of 2.23 and a strikeout-to-walk ratio of 3.00. Pretty good, folks.

Behind Snell, the Rays were able to score a 3-2 victory. They took three of the four games they played against the Astros, and will now head to Miami over .500 on the season.

A's try to complete sweep of Indians

Because the Mariners have won six in a row, the Athletics' six-game winning streak hasn't helped them catch up in the wild card race. Nonetheless, it has improved Oakland's record to the point where, at 46-38, they can claim they've been one of the best 10 teams in baseball.

One of the teams Oakland now has a higher winning percentage than is Cleveland, who, oh by the way, has dropped the first two games of their series with the A's.

The Athletics will try to complete the sweep on Sunday behind Frankie Montas.The 25-year-old has a 3.68 ERA in six starts this season. Be warned, that figure comes with a 1.69 strikeout-to-walk ratio that suggests it may not last for long. Montas remains intriguing, however, due to his arm strength: he's averaged 96 mph with his sinker so far this year.

Montas and the A's will have to overcome Mike Clevinger in order to keep their winning streak alive. Clevinger has a 3.03 ERA and 2.76 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 16 starts. He's cut into his walk rate, lowering it to less than three per nine -- an encouraging sign for someone who entered the season having walked at least four per nine in each of his first two big-league seasons.

Red Sox, Yankees conclude series

The Sunday night game of the week features the Red Sox and Yankees playing the rubber match of their three-game series. So far, neither contest has been competitive. The Yankees won 8-1 on Friday, the Red Sox 11-0 on Saturday. Whichever team wins Sunday takes the series.

The Yankees figure to stand a good chance, given they're sending Luis Severino to the mound. Earlier in the week, we described Severino both as underrated and as one of the game's best pitchers. His track record over the past season and a half speaks for itself, and he'll enter Sunday's contest having logged 111 ⅔ innings of 2.10 ERA ball.

Opposing Severino will be David Price, whose ace days are behind him. Still, Price has reeled off five consecutive quality starts. In fact, he hasn't allowed more than three runs in an appearance since May 3, when he gave up nine (seven earned) to the Rangers. On the season, Price has a 120 ERA+ and a 2.70 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

Quick hits

The Mariners and Royals celebrated "Turn Ahead the Clock" night on Saturday

