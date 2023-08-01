Major League Baseball trade season is upon us. MLB's 2023 trade deadline is set for Tuesday evening. Notable names have started changing clubhouses and more will be on the move in the coming hours. The biggest deal of the trade deadline (so far) went down Saturday, as the Rangers acquired veteran ace Max Scherzer as the Mets decided to pivot to selling. Days later, New York shipped Justin Verlander to Houston.

Before the Scherzer deal, the Angels took two of the best trade candidates off the market on Wednesday night. First, the Angels decided to keep two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani at the deadline, and then they showed their commitment to buying around Ohtani by trading for White Sox starter Lucas Giolito.

We'll be following all the moves that happen before Aug. 1 at 6 p.m. ET. Stay up to date below with our trade tracker.

2023 MLB trade deadline tracker

Aug. 1

Team Acquired





Milwaukee LHP Andrew Chafin





Arizona RHP Peter Strzelecki







Team Acquired





Seattle RHP Eduard Bazardo





Baltimore RHP Logan Rinehart







Team Acquired





Philadelphia RHP Michael Lorenzen





Detroit INF Hao-Yu Lee







Team Acquired





Houston RHP Justin Verlander





N.Y. Mets OF Drew Gilbert, OF Ryan Clifford







Team Acquired





Toronto SS Paul DeJong, cash





St. Louis RHP Matt Svanson







Team Acquired





Colorado LHP Justin Bruihl





L.A. Dodgers Cash considerations







Team Acquired





San Diego LHP Rich Hill, 1B Ji-Man Choi





Pittsburgh LHP Jackson Wolf, OF Estuar Suero and 1B Alfonso Rivas







Team Acquired





Atlanta LHP Brad Hand





Colorado RHP/OF Alec Barger







Team Acquired





Tampa Bay RHP Adrian Sampson, RHP Manny Rodríguez, IFA money





Chi. Cubs RHP Josh Roberson







July 31

Team Acquired





Arizona INF Jace Peterson





Oakland RHP Chad Patrick







Team Acquired





Cincinnati LHP Sam Moll, international cap space





Seattle LHP Joe Boyle







Team Acquired





Chi. Cubs INF Jeimer Candelario





Washington SS Kevin Made, LHP DJ Herz







Team Acquired





Milwaukee OF Mark Canha





N.Y. Mets RHP Justin Jarvis







July 30

July 29

Team Acquired





Texas RHP Max Scherzer, cash considerations





N.Y. Mets SS Luisangel Acuña







July 28

July 27

Team Acquired





Miami RHP David Robertson





N.Y. Mets INF Marco Vargas, C Ronald Hernandez







July 26

July 25

July 24

July 19