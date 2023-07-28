Major League Baseball trade season is upon us. MLB's 2023 trade deadline is set for Tuesday, Aug. 1, and notable names are starting to change clubhouses. The Angels took arguably the two best players off the trade market on Wednesday night. First, the Angels reportedly decided to keep two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani at the deadline, and then they showed their commitment to buying around Ohtani by trading for White Sox starter Lucas Giolito.

Ohtani and Giolito were Nos. 1 and 2 in R.J. Anderson's recent ranking of MLB's top 20 trade candidates. The trade market also potentially features some All-Star arms, like Marcus Stroman of the Cubs and Blake Snell of the Padres. Productive hitters like Cody Bellinger and Jeimer Candelario might be on the move as well.

The Dodgers have also had a busy week on the trade front, adding Kiké Hernández, Amed Rosario, Lance Lynn and Joe Kelly in deals with the Red Sox, Guardians and White Sox, respectively. The Mets, meanwhile, began selling after a disappointing first half when they traded reliever David Robertson to the Marlins. We'll be following all the moves that happen before Aug. 1 at 6 p.m. ET. Stay up to date below with our trade tracker.

