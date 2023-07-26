rosario-getty-1.png
Major League Baseball trade season is upon us. MLB's 2023 trade deadline is set for Tuesday, Aug. 1, and plenty of players will be changing clubhouses in the next week. For the time being, the Angels seem more likely to hang onto two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani than trade him. Still, there will be plenty of interest from other teams and speculation from fans about Ohtani's availability.

Ohtani's name will not be the only one bandied about in the coming days (here is R.J. Anderson's ranking of MLB's top 20 trade candidates). The trade market could feature some All-Star arms, like Lucas Giolito of the White Sox and Marcus Stroman of the Cubs. Productive hitters like Cody Bellinger and Jeimer Candelario might be on the move as well. 

We'll be following all the moves that happen before Aug. 1 at 6 p.m. ET. Stay up to date below with our trade tracker.

2023 MLB trade deadline tracker

July 26

TeamAcquired


L.A. Dodgers
SS Amed Rosario


Cleveland
RHP Noah Syndergaard


TeamAcquired


Minnesota
RHP Dylan Floro


Miami
RHP Jorge López


TeamAcquired


Seattle
RHP Trent Thornton


Toronto
INF Mason McCoy


July 25

TeamAcquired


L.A. Dodgers
UTL Kiké Hernández


Boston
RHP Nick Robertson, RHP Justin Hagenman


TeamAcquired


Miami
LHP Jose Castillo


San Diego
Cash considerations


July 24

TeamAcquired


Atlanta
LHP Taylor Hearn


Texas
Cash considerations


TeamAcquired


Atlanta
RHP Pierce Johnson


Colorado
RHP Victor Vodnik, RHP Tanner Gordon


July 19

TeamAcquired


Baltimore
RHP Shintaro Fujinami


Oakland
LHP Easton Lucas