MLB Tuesday scores, highlights, live team updates, news: AL East, NL West rivalries renew
Here's everything you need to know about Tuesday's MLB action
The Tuesday schedule brings a full slate of 15 MLB games, including rivalry renewals in AL East and NL West. Here's everything you need to know about Tuesday's MLB action.
Tuesday's scores
- Twins at Cardinals (GameTracker)
- Royals at Orioles (7:05pm ET -- GameTracker)
- Red Sox at Yankees (7:05pm ET -- GameTracker)
- Giants at Phillies (7:05pm ET -- GameTracker)
- Mariners at Blue Jays (7:07pm ET -- GameTracker)
- Mets at Reds (7:10pm ET -- GameTracker)
- Braves at Rays (7:10pm ET -- GameTracker)
- Indians at Brewers (7:40pm ET -- GameTracker)
- Marlins at Cubs (8:05pm ET -- GameTracker)
- Tigers at Rangers (8:05pm ET -- GameTracker)
- Pirates at White Sox (8:10pm ET -- GameTracker)
- Angels at Rockies (8:40pm ET -- GameTracker)
- Astros at Athletics (10:05pm ET -- GameTracker)
- Diamondbacks at Dodgers (10:10pm ET -- GameTracker)
- Nationals at Padres (10:10pm ET -- GameTracker)
Yankees, Red Sox begin three-game series
The Yankees vs. Red Sox rivalry continues Tuesday night with the first of three at Yankee Stadium. The last time these two teams met, the benches cleared when Tyler Austin charged the mound after being hit by a Joe Kelly pitch. Here's the video:
According to SportsLine, both the Yankees and Red Sox are projected to win 100-plus games this season, which is bonkers. MLB has not had two 100-win teams in the same division since the AL West housed the Mariners (116-46) and Athletics (102-60) back in 2001.
Here are eight things to know about this week's Yankees vs. Red Sox series. The Yankees go into the three-game set having won 15 of their last 16 games.
Dodgers, D-Backs meet yet again
Once again, the Dodgers and Diamondbacks will meet this week. This will already be their fourth head-to-head series this season. Pretty crazy, eh? Look at the Dodgers' schedule so far:
- 12 games vs. D-Backs (including this series)
- 10 games vs. Giants
- 14 games vs. all other teams
Wonky schedule so far this season. The D-Backs have the NL's best record at 23-11 and they've yet to lose a series this season. They're also 7-3 against the Dodgers and have outscored them 51-38. It's been a one-sided NL West rivalry so far.
As for the Dodgers, if they're ever going to turn their season around, this series is as good a time to do it as any. Los Angeles will go into Tuesday's series opener with a 15-19 record and an eight-game deficit in the NL West.
Quick hits
- Blue Jays closer RHP Roberto Osuna was arrested in Toronto for a domestic assault charge on Tuesday. He has been placed on administrative leave under MLB's domestic violence policy.
- Cardinals RHP Adam Wainwright is expected to be activated off the 10-day DL to start Saturday, reports MLB.com. Wainwright has been sidelined with elbow inflammation since last month.
- There is "momentum" for Twins OF Byron Buxton to return without a minor league rehab assignment, manager Paul Molitor told the St. Paul Pioneer Press. Buxton suffered a hairline fracture after fouling a pitch into his toe.
- The Braves called up LHP Luiz Gohara to pitch out of the bullpen, the team announced. MLB.com ranks Gohara as the 47th best prospect in baseball. RHP Luke Jackson was sent down in a corresponding move.
- Top Blue Jays pitching prospect RHP Nate Pearson suffered a fractured forearm after being hit by a comebacker Monday night, reports Sportsnet. He'll be reevaluated in 4-6 weeks.
Live team updates
-
SportsLine projections: Rivals battle
It's looking like a struggle for the ages in the AL East
-
Eight things to know for Yankees-Red Sox
The teams with the two best records in baseball will play three games in the Bronx this we...
-
Blue Jays' Osuna reportedly arrested
Osuna has been charged with assault
-
Yanks-Sox in London: What to know
MLB will make its first foray into Europe in June of next year
-
Odubel Herrera is one of MLB's best OFs
There are a few OFs you just don't want to pitch to -- and Herrera is definitely one of th...
-
Red Sox vs. Yankees: How to watch
The fiercest rivalry in baseball gets another chapter