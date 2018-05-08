MLB Tuesday scores, highlights, live team updates, news: AL East, NL West rivalries renew

The Tuesday schedule brings a full slate of 15 MLB games, including rivalry renewals in AL East and NL West. Here's everything you need to know about Tuesday's MLB action.

Tuesday's scores

Yankees, Red Sox begin three-game series

The Yankees vs. Red Sox rivalry continues Tuesday night with the first of three at Yankee Stadium. The last time these two teams met, the benches cleared when Tyler Austin charged the mound after being hit by a Joe Kelly pitch. Here's the video:

According to SportsLine, both the Yankees and Red Sox are projected to win 100-plus games this season, which is bonkers. MLB has not had two 100-win teams in the same division since the AL West housed the Mariners (116-46) and Athletics (102-60) back in 2001.

Here are eight things to know about this week's Yankees vs. Red Sox series. The Yankees go into the three-game set having won 15 of their last 16 games.

Dodgers, D-Backs meet yet again

Once again, the Dodgers and Diamondbacks will meet this week. This will already be their fourth head-to-head series this season. Pretty crazy, eh? Look at the Dodgers' schedule so far:

12 games vs. D-Backs (including this series)

10 games vs. Giants

14 games vs. all other teams

Wonky schedule so far this season. The D-Backs have the NL's best record at 23-11 and they've yet to lose a series this season. They're also 7-3 against the Dodgers and have outscored them 51-38. It's been a one-sided NL West rivalry so far.

As for the Dodgers, if they're ever going to turn their season around, this series is as good a time to do it as any. Los Angeles will go into Tuesday's series opener with a 15-19 record and an eight-game deficit in the NL West.

Quick hits

Live team updates