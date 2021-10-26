As expected, the San Diego Padres parted ways with manager Jayce Tingler following the club's disappointing 2021 season. They were viewed as World Series contenders going into the season and instead went 79-83, including limping to the finish with 34 losses in their last 46 games. A manager can't watch his team underperform that much and expect to keep his job.

Over the last few weeks the Padres have interviewed several managerial candidates, though it's unclear whether the team is moving closer to making a decision. At least one interesting -- and unexpected -- name as surfaced during the club's managerial search: Ozzie Guillén. The former White Sox and Marlins skipper interviewed with San Diego last week.

Guillén, 57, has not held a big league job since being fired by the Marlins following the 2012 season. That was his lone season with Miami and it was a disappointing one (69-93). Guillén of course spent eight seasons managing the White Sox from 2004-11, leading the team to the 2005 World Series title. Chicago went 678-617 (.524) during Guillén's tenure.

Since being let go by the Marlins, Guillén has worked as a postgame analyst for the White Sox on NBC Sports Chicago. He also spent some time managing winter ball in his native Venezuela. It would not be unprecedented for a manager to return after such a long hiatus -- Tony La Russa returned to the ChiSox this year after not managing since 2011 -- though it is uncommon.

In addition to Guillén, the Padres also interviewed former Cardinals manager Mike Shildt and former Mets manager Luis Rojas in recent days, according to Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune. Shildt was let go because of a "philosophical difference" with the front office, Rojas because the team underperformed and the new front office regime wants to bring in their own manager.

It's unclear whether the Padres have reached out or plan to reach out to Bruce Bochy. Bochy retired following the 2019 season but reportedly has interest in returning to the dugout. He of course managed San Diego from 1995-2006 and led the team to the 1998 World Series. Bochy then managed the Giants from 2007-19 and won three World Series titles (2010, 2012, 2014).

The three known managerial candidates (Guillén, Rojas, Shildt) all have prior managerial experience. When hiring a new manager, teams tend to seek someone who is essentially the opposite of the manager they're trying to replace, and Tingler was a rookie with no prior managerial experience. It seems San Diego wants an experience skipper as they look to rebound in 2022.