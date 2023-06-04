New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso clobbered his majors-leading 21st home run on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays. In the process, Alonso made some Mets history, overtaking Lucas Duda for the most home runs hit at Citi Field, which opened with the 2009 season.

Here's a look at Alonso's home run against Blue Jays reliever Nate Pearson. The blast had a 98.4 mph exit velocity and carried some 360 feet, according to Statcast, just clearing the left-field wall:

Alonso's home run on Sunday was his 72nd launched at Citi Field. Duda finished his big-league career with 71 home runs at Citi Field. Michael Conforto, now a member of the San Francisco Giants, is the only other player with more than 50 home runs at Citi Field. (David Wright, whose career was marred by injuries, just missed with 49.)

Here's a look at the top five Citi Field home run leaders as it stands:

Pete Alonso, 72 Lucas Duda, 71 Michael Conforto, 66 David Wright, 49 Curtis Granderson, 40

For those wondering, current Mets Brandon Nimmo (29), Francisco Lindor (28), and Jeff McNeil (26) should all clear the 30-homer threshold at Citi before the season ends. Additionally, New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton (23) has the most home runs at Citi field among players who have not suited up for the Mets franchise. (Bryce Harper, at 14, is the next highest.)

Alonso, 28, entered Sunday hitting .231/.325/.529 (134 OPS+) with 20 home runs and 46 runs batted in. His contributions have been worth an estimated 1.8 Wins Above Replacement, per Baseball Reference. Alonso leads fellow New York slugger Aaron Judge for the MLB home run lead. The Yankees star enters Sunday night with 19 homers on the year, while the Dodgers' Max Muncy is third in baseball with 18.